Jack Harlow Knew This Was Coming
Credit: Noah Schutz

Jack Harlow Knew This Was Coming

Well, sort of. But now he’s got a smash hit, a new album featuring Adam Levine, and he may have accidentally altered the course of NBA history

Written By Khari Nixon

Tags: Jack Harlow

Reviews \

Read More »
Taylor Swift’s <i>Evermore</i> Is an Undeniable Folk-Pop Masterpiece
Taylor Swift’s Evermore Is an Undeniable Folk-Pop Masterpiece
Clearbody Up Their Game With <i>One More Day</i>
Clearbody Up Their Game With One More Day
Miley Cyrus Embraces Her Rock Star Destiny on <i>Plastic Hearts</i>
Miley Cyrus Embraces Her Rock Star Destiny on Plastic Hearts
Ariana Grande Delivers Sultry Yet Forgettable R&B on <i>Positions</i>
Ariana Grande Delivers Sultry Yet Forgettable R&B on Positions