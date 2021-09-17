15 Minute Live Performances: Grace Weber

Back in June, Grace Weber gave us a glimpse into what a day in her life is like. When she’s not grabbing coffee, hopping on her Peloton or cuddling with her cats, she was readying her debut. Now, with that album out and readily available to the masses, Weber is ready to showcase those songs for the world to hear.

But, if for some reason you aren’t familiar with Weber, you should be. Weber has a Grammy victory to her name, after writing Chance the Rapper’s “All We Got” (featuring Kanye West and the Chicago Children’s Choir) and had a major label deal in the wake of that. But leaving Capitol Records has proven to be fruitful for her. Don’t believe us? Then have a listen to A Beautiful Space.

“Making this album, I decided that I would let it take us on a journey, instead of trying to force anything,” Weber told us in June. “I’d love for people to come away feeling like they’ve been taken on a journey too, whatever that might mean for them. Hopefully it’ll help them uncover deeper parts of themselves that they maybe hadn’t understood before — all the little contradictions that make us the complicated and beautiful people we are.”

Now, Weber joins UPSAHL, KANDLE, Cha Wa, Rozzi, Nick Waterhouse, Dominique Fils-Aimé, Sub-Radio, Cedric Burnside, Naia Izumi and STACEY to showcase their talents in our 15 Minute Live Performance series.