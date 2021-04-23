5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Emilio Castillo

Name Emilio Castillo

Best known for Bandleader for Tower of Power. Saved & Sober!

Current city Scottsdale, Arizona

Really want to be in Athens, Greece. I’d be eating Greek food and taking in the tremendous sights!

Excited about Tower of Power’s new DVD which was released in March: Tower of Power 50th Anniversary: 50 Years of Funk & Soul.

My current music collection has a lot of Soul, great singers, and great songs: Fred Hammond, Alison Krauss, Smokie Norful, Yolanda Adams, Howard Tate, The Impressions, The Four Tops, James Brown.

And a little bit of Soft, relaxing music: Morgana King’s It’s A Quiet Thing.

Don’t judge me for Ambrosia.

Preferred format These days I mostly download, but I love the sound of vinyl!

1

Taylored In Silk

Johnnie Taylor

I think Johnnie was one of the greatest soul singers of all time. His phrasing and timing were priceless and the songs on this album are all classic.

2

Spinners

The Spinners

This album is produced by Thom Bell. I studied his production when I first started producing records and his influence on me was huge. Once again, every song is a classic.

3

Somethin’ ‘Bout Love

Fred Hammond

This is gospel praise music at its finest and Fred is cutting edge in this genre! He can get really sweet sounding on beautiful love songs but then get super soulful when he breaks out in his gravely lower voice. Always super emotional and moving in his presentation.

4

This Is My Country

The Impressions

We had been listening to this album when we first got together to write our very first song, “You’re Still a Young Man” and the trumpet intro on “My Woman Love” inspired us to write our well-known trumpet intro. In my opinion Curtis Mayfield was one of America’s greatest songwriters.

5

Lonely Runs Both Ways

Alison Krauss & Union Station

People are often baffled that I’m a fan of this type of music, but I saw them on a PBS special late one night and they completely blew my mind. Their harmonies and the musicianship of every member just amazes me. I immediately bought all their albums and her solo albums, as well.