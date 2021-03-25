Dwight Yoakam and Buck Owens in Conversation: Our 1988 Feature
In the '60s, Buck Owens was the hardest-rocking country performer in the world. Then came "Hee-Haw." Now he's back. Owens's disciple Dwight Yoakam asks Buck what it's all about

Written By SPIN Staff

