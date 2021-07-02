15 Minute Live Performances: Dominique Fils-Aimé

This week’s edition of 15 Minute Live Performances (watch previous sets from UPSAHL, KANDLE, Cha Wa, Rozzi and Nick Waterhouse) features Dominique Fils-Aimé. Earlier this year, Fils-Aimé gave us a peek into her daily routine in our A Day in the Life feature and released her third album, Three Little Words.

The future is mighty bright for Dominique. In 2018, she released her debut album, Nameless, and the blues-inspired collection was shortlisted for the 2019 Polaris Music Prize. She took things up a notch (to put it mildly) on her sophomore album, Stay Tuned!: a prestigious JUNO award for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year in 2020, joining none other than Diana Krall, Holly Cole and Molly Johnson as a winner in that category.

As for Three Little Words, not only is it her third album, but also the third and final installment of the Montreal-native’s look into the history of African-American music.

Fils-Aimé is special, and we’re excited to bring you her 15 Minute Live Performance.