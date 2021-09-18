Crowe’s Feat: Our 1992 Cameron Crowe Interview
Credit: Chris Carroll/Corbis via Getty Images

Crowe’s Feat: Our 1992 Cameron Crowe Interview

The director who gave surfer dudes their first celluloid hero puts a spin on the Seattle scene with 'Singles.' Jonathan Bernstein finds a wizened Cameron Crowe deep in the grunge.

Written By Jonathan Bernstein

Tags: Cameron Crowe, Singles