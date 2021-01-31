It’s Only Rock ’n’ Roll: Our 1991 The Black Crowes Feature
Credit: Ian Dickson/Redferns

It’s Only Rock ’n’ Roll: Our 1991 The Black Crowes Feature

As a band of the moment, the Black Crowes have been accused of ripping off the Stones and the Faces. But as Bill Holdship reports, the band is out to prove that it’s true to the blues and too cool to handle.

Written By Bill Holdship

Tags: The Black Crowes

