2017: The Year in Review

Tuning into the media often felt nightmarish this year, whether you got your news from the morning paper or the sleepless churn of Facebook and Twitter: a president with the temper and attention span of a child, a newly resurrected threat of nuclear war, terror attacks, neo-Nazi rallies, a rat race between professional pundits and amateur internet posters alike to offer the most incisive or outlandish takes on our collective meltdown. Some of the year’s best music grappled directly with this American chaos; some refracted it toward stories of personal struggle or triumph; some sought to offer temporary solace; some pursued a vision that stood apart from the news cycle entirely. Whether it was Kendrick Lamar rapping about all of the history inside him over a bombed-out beat or Lil Uzi Vert’s world-conquering dissociative anthem, whether it was Big Thief’s down-home depiction of heartbreak or love sending Carly Rae Jepsen’s soaring through the clouds, all of the music on this list spoke in some way to our capacity to live through storms like the one we’re currently enduring. These are the best songs of 2017.