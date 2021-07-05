The 50 Best Live Albums of the 1970s
Credit: Laurance Ratner/WireImage

The 50 Best Live Albums of the 1970s

Written By Al Shipley

Tags: AC/DC, Africa 70, alice cooper, Allman Brothers, aretha franklin, beastie boys, Bill Withers, Billie Holiday, Blind Faith, Bob Dylan, Bob Marley, Bob Seger, carole king, Cheap Trick, Chuck Berry, crazy horse, Cream, Crosby Stills Nash and Young, David Bowie, david crosby, diana ross, Dolly Parton, Doobie Brothers, elton john, elvis costello, elvis presley, Eric Clapton, Fela Kuti, fleetwood mac, frank zappa, george clinton, Ginger Baker, Grateful Dead, harry nilsson, Huey Lewis, iggy pop, ike turner, Jackson Browne, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, joan Baez, john lennon, Joni Mitchell, Judas Priest, kiss, led zeppelin, lou reed, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Marvin Gaye, miles davis, Neil Peart, Neil Young, otis redding, Parliament, Parliament-Funkadelic, patsy cline, Paul McCartney, Peter Frampton, queen, rob halford, robert plant, rolling stones, Rush, Sly and the Family Stone, Ted Nugent, The Band, the beatles, The Byrds, the carpenters, The Ramones, The Stooges, the supremes, The Wailers, the who, thin lizzy, Tina Turner, todd rundgren, tom waits, tony allen, velvet underground, waylon jennings, willie nelson, wings, Yes