5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Benny Sings

Name Benny Sings

Best known for Happy sad music.

Current City Amsterdam.

Really want to be in New York with my wife and kids chilling on our Manhattan rooftop park/forest/coastal-themed garden.

Excited about The release of the new album Music and the upcoming album release livestream which will be from a Planetarium here in Amsterdam [on April 9]. Obviously, hope to be back on the road by the end of the year…fingers crossed.

My current music collection has a lot of Black music, from M.O.P. to Billy Preston. Soft indie, from Andy Shauf to Metronomy.

And a little bit of Classical.

Don’t judge me for Bad taste doesn’t exist anymore (unfortunately). My taste used to be considered bad. (Phil Collins, Lionel Richie.)

Preferred format Streaming! The availability of my music to so many people worldwide at any moment.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Face Value

Phil Collins

CREDIT: Atlantic Records

Talk about classic albums. His has been a huge inspiration for me forever. It’s a fearless album, not afraid to be strange, or sentimental, or go deep. You feel the shit he’s going through.

2

Off The Wall

Michael Jackson

CREDIT: Epic Records

I know I can hurt someone’s feelings with this, but I’m on a desert island [and can only choose five albums], right? This album meant the world to me. I will never be able to make something as good as this. But it will be my goal forever.

3

Pipes of Peace

Paul McCartney

CREDIT: Parlophone/Columbia

Everyone who doesn’t know this album: Go and get to know it now, it will enrich your life. There is just no way for me to find out how this album could have been written and produced. So much mystery, and such good feelings. This album is my childhood.

4

Blossom Dearie Sings

Blossom Dearie

CREDIT: Daffodil Records

These songs on here are so weird and funny. The groove is subtle but hard. It just has a hard punch, in the softest way possible.

5

Stakes Is High

De La Soul

CREDIT: Tommy Boy Records

This was my No. One record for a decade. And it’s not on Spotify! I miss it.