Name Alaska Thunderfuck 5000

Best known for Being from outer space, beauty, glamour, fashion, nails, naturally platinum blonde hair, a body that defies the laws of physics.

Current city Los Angeles, CA.

Really want to be in Right here, right now. Or maybe in a bar in Pittsburgh.

Excited about My upcoming Extra Special Comedy Special [which premiered] April 15 on Out TV USA and coming to a city near you post-pandemic.

My current music collection has a lot of Patti LaBelle… Aqua.

And a little bit of ‘60s doo-wop and songs where the guys are baritones but they sing really high.

Don’t judge me for I’m not ashamed of any of my music because all music is beautiful and lovely. But I am not ashamed to say that I waited about six months for my clear vinyl Lady Gaga Chromatica album to arrive in the mail.

Preferred format I know that there is nostalgia for vinyl and CDs but the truth is, streaming services like Spotify are amazing. And they can suggest things that are similar to songs I know and love so I can go down a rabbit hole and learn about new music.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Tragic Kingdom

No Doubt

This was one of the first CDs I ever owned. I would listen to it on repeat, and I still know every word of it, inside and out. And incidentally, Gwen Stefani was my first celebrity crush and I had a picture of her in my locker.

2

Secrets

Toni Braxton

This was one of the other first CDs I ever owned. I love Toni Braxton’s voice so much, because it is so deep and soulful. And as a diva with a deep voice myself, I appreciate that.

3

The Fame Monster

Lady Gaga

This album came out when I was first starting to fall in love with doing drag. I remember Lady Gaga’s first huge album The Fame was sort of everywhere and you couldn’t help hearing it anywhere you went, but The Fame Monster was like an extra bonus album that was just for her fans. It was a total slam dunk. I’m still obsessed with this album and Lady Gaga has personally provided me with so many magic moments in my life. I love her and admire her so much, and I always will.

4

I’m Your Baby Tonight

Whitney Houston

When I first heard “I Will Always Love You” in the back of our Astro minivan as a child, I got chills all throughout my body. Whitney Houston’s voice was the voice of a generation and has impacted me greatly. I love all of her music, but I’m Your Baby Tonight was more of Whitney’s personal artistic vision than her other albums at the time. The music is flawless. She is flawless.

5

Love Hurts

Cher

Cher really went wild with this album, because she started wearing a red wig with bangs. Cher has constantly reinvented herself and her image, but what I really admire is her growth as a singer and an artist. She is always, to this day, improving and expanding her vocal range, and on this album especially her voice sounds amazing. A lot of great hits like “Fires of Eden” and “Save Up All Your Tears,” and there are about 20 key changes throughout this album.