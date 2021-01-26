The 50 Best Albums of 1971
Credit:

The 50 Best Albums of 1971

Written By SPIN Staff

Tags: Al Green, Alice Coltrane, Bill Withers, Black Sabbath, Bonnie Raitt, can, carly simon, cat stevens, David Bowie, Deep Purple, elton john, fleetwood mac, Funkadelic, Genesis, Janis Joplin, Jethro Tull, john lennon, Joni Mitchell, led zeppelin, Marvin Gaye, Paul McCartney, pink floyd, Serge Gainsbourg, Sly and the Family Stone, stevie wonder, the allman brothers band, the beach boys, The Doors, the rolling stones, the who, war, Yes

Reviews \

Read More »
Taylor Swift’s <i>Evermore</i> Is an Undeniable Folk-Pop Masterpiece
Taylor Swift’s Evermore Is an Undeniable Folk-Pop Masterpiece
Clearbody Up Their Game With <i>One More Day</i>
Clearbody Up Their Game With One More Day
Miley Cyrus Embraces Her Rock Star Destiny on <i>Plastic Hearts</i>
Miley Cyrus Embraces Her Rock Star Destiny on Plastic Hearts
Ariana Grande Delivers Sultry Yet Forgettable R&B on <i>Positions</i>
Ariana Grande Delivers Sultry Yet Forgettable R&B on Positions