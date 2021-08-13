5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Pat Monahan of Train

Name Pat Monahan, singer of Train

Best known for My juggling bananas and, of course, my show on SiriusXM The Pulse.

Current city Issaquah, WA

Really want to be in Issaquah – I love it there.

Excited about Getting back out on the road for our tour this summer and performing some live shows again. Also, our upcoming album. Not sure if I have a name for it yet. It might be called What If.

My current music collection has a lot of My current music collection is basically streaming, but I listen to a lot of hip hop and Khalid on Pandora is my jam. I love it.

And a little bit of I think the genre of music for this next record for Train is going to be more a more Motown thing than hip hop.

Don’t judge me for I don’t think of there as being guilty pleasures. You either like it or you don’t. I’m not embarrassed about anything that I might like.

Preferred format Streaming is just easier for me by a longshot.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without

1

Led Zeppelin II

Led Zeppelin

It meant a lot to me as a kid. It means a lot to me as a grown-up. It was kind of the album that made me want to sing in a rock band, like with guitars and loud and drums – it was so important to me. Maybe the biggest for all the albums for me.

2

Off the Wall

Michael Jackson

I have six brothers and sisters that all loved so many different things, and when I found Michael Jackson, he was my thing. Actually, singing Michael Jackson in a car ride from basketball practice when I was in the 7th grade had a lot to do with why I am a singer today. My peers recognized that I could sing and that meant a lot to me because I was terrible at basketball.

3

Greatest Hits

James Taylor

That record was and still is just magical. I can listen to it any time of the day, any day of the week. James Taylor is an incredible artist. I got to meet him once – what a great honor that was.

4

Breakfast in America

Supertramp

I don’t know how I got this cassette tape when I was a kid, but I used to fall asleep to it – I don’t remember how old I was, maybe I was in the fifth grade or something – but I couldn’t believe that humans could make such perfect, beautiful sound together. That was such a magical album.

5

Kind of Blue

Miles Davis

Tied with…

Getz/Gilberto

Stan Getz and João Gilberto

It’s hard for me to decide which one is more important, but I need them both. I can’t live without any of them. Sorry that it was six albums, but, you know, there’s a lot more where that came from.