5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Masta Ace

Name Masta Ace

Best known for Sittin’ On Chrome!

Current city Northern New Jersey.

Really want to be in Any place less racist than here!

Excited about This hip-hop musical I’m writing and my next album with Marco Polo!

My current music collection has a lot of ‘70s and ‘80s disco and soul.

And a little bit of Hip hop.

Don’t judge me for “Barbie Girl” by Aqua.

Preferred format Streaming the last few years, because it’s convenient.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without

1

Off the Wall

Michael Jackson

CREDIT: CBS

It reminds me of simpler times in my life, before Michael had pop success.

2

The Great Adventures of Slick Rick

Slick Rick

1988 is, in my opinion, the best year for hip-hop releases. This album beginning to end personifies that era!

3

Spirit and That’s the Way of the World

Earth, Wind & Fire

It’s my childhood in a nutshell. These two albums sat on full display in our living room. My mother played them in repeat every day. These songs bring me closer to her. RIP.

4

It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back

Public Enemy

This album was the first affirmation for me that it was okay to make hip hop designed to uplift, educate, motivate and enlighten my people.

5

Disposable Arts

Masta Ace

It’s not in my personality to include my own music on a list like this, but after some self-reflection, I must say this album is not only the most important in my catalog to me, this project had given me a 20-plus-year extension on my career, which is unheard of in hip hop. Without this album, my career ends ostensibly in 1995/96…for those reasons it deserves a spot on my list!