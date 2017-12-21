Read All Our 2017 Cover Stories

As apocalyptic as things may seem in the United States, Venezuela is experiencing its own annus horribilis. The country’s debt crisis came to a head this summer, and the South American nation is currently on the brink of default. Deadly protests, food and supply shortages, and political upheaval have been constant. Left-wing President Nicolas Maduro even made an ill-received remix of “Despacito” to stir support for his proposed constitutional convention (which would have effectively made him a dictator).

Several years ago, Venezuelan dance-punk outfit La Vida Bohème fled their country amidst much of the turmoil that led to recent climactic events. For our April cover story, Beverly Bryan speaks with the group (now based in Mexico City) about leaving home, fearing for the country they love, and making their third album, La Lucha. Read it here.