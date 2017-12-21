Read All Our 2017 Cover Stories
In 2017, Spin writers visited the streets of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration, hung out with Broken Social Scene’s Kevin Drew in L.A., traveled to Gary, Indiana to profile footwork pioneer Jlin, chatted with Venezuelan rock exiles La Vida Bohème, and spent a freewheeling New York afternoon with Jessie Ware. Here are all of our digital cover stories from 2017.

    By Andy Cush

    The calendar year may have begun on January 1, 2017, but January 20 was the day that launched us headfirst into this dizzying, maddening, frightening trip around the sun. For our first cover story of this unprecedented year, Andy Cush descends into the fray of inauguration weekend, speaking to citizens on both sides of the divide and witnessing a limousine set ablaze, an army of pussy hats, and the steady, ominous chants of “U-S-A!” and “lock her up!” Read it here.

    By Jeremy Gordon

    The week after Donald Trump’s inauguration, post-punk rockers Priests released their debut full-length album, Nothing Feels Natural. It arrived with tightly controlled ferocity, cutting down the American dream, capitalism, and the service industry with shrewd insight, not anarchic whining. Jeremy Gordon talks to the Washington D.C. band about the frustrating, years-long recording process, the state of punk in Trump’s America, and an infamous Chipotle incident at a 2013 Brooklyn show. Read it here.

    By Maria Sherman

    Pissed Jeans are out to flip a middle finger at whiny white boys, even if they might sometimes be exactly that. Tackling mediocrity, masculinity, and the mundane, their fifth album, Why Love Now, is a hard-rock assessment of the modern male.  “I’m A Man,” their song about workplace sexual harassment, feels blisteringly prescient in the post-Weinstein era. In our March cover story, Maria Sherman gets ice cream with the Philly sludge rockers and hears tales of the underground rock revival (and their cigarette-flinging producer). Read it here.

    By Beverly Bryan

    As apocalyptic as things may seem in the United States, Venezuela is experiencing its own annus horribilis. The country’s debt crisis came to a head this summer, and the South American nation is currently on the brink of default. Deadly protests, food and supply shortages, and political upheaval have been constant. Left-wing President Nicolas Maduro even made an ill-received remix of “Despacito” to stir support for his proposed constitutional convention (which would have effectively made him a dictator).

    Several years ago, Venezuelan dance-punk outfit La Vida Bohème fled their country amidst much of the turmoil that led to recent climactic events. For our April cover story, Beverly Bryan speaks with the group (now based in Mexico City) about leaving home, fearing for the country they love, and making their third album, La Lucha. Read it here.

    By Andy Cush

    Jlin’s dizzying, densely rhythmic Black Origami is one of our 50 best albums of 2017. The Gary, Indiana-based producer, born Jerrilyn Patton, burst onto the scene in 2015 with her footwork tracks, and since then, she’s pushed the boundaries of what experimental dance music is and does. For our May cover story, Andy Cush traveled to Patton’s hometown, where he uncovers her time as a steelworker, the reason she finds biographical understandings of musicians so frustratingly limiting, and a wealth of influences encompassing the precision of Stravinsky and the tenacity of Serena Williams. Read it here.

    By Jeremy Gordon

    Of course gelato served as an inspiration for Phoenix’s sun-drenched, irresistibly romantic sixth album Ti Amo. The tracks just feel good on your tongue, whether it’s the cheeky “Tutti Frutti,” the creamy “Fiore di Latte,” or the alliterative “Via Veneto.” In our June cover story, Jeremy Gordon hangs out with the pristine pop outfit, discovering why these Versailles boys prefer prosecco to Champagne and how their creative process has changed since 2009’s breakthrough Wolfgang Amadeus PhoenixRead it here.

    By Jeremy Gordon

    The sprawling, 15-person Toronto band Broken Social Scene has spawned dozens of successful side projects and solo endeavors, including Feist, Metric, and Stars. It is, as Jeremy Gordon writes, effectively something of a supergroup in reverse. This year, the indie darlings reunited for Hug of Thunder, their first ensemble release since 2010. And yet, through years of separate endeavors, their tangled, democratic, musical friendships have endured. Read our July cover story here.

    By Jordan Sargent

    Need to Feel Your Love, the debut LP from Philadelphia punks and self-described socialists Sheer Mag, is fervently political, drawing on events like the 1968 Stonewall riots and contemporary protests over police killings. Even their band shirts are union-made. But, as Jordan Sargent writes in our August cover story, Sheer Mag “don’t want to make music that wallows in our harsh reality, and, in fact, they swing the pendulum all the way back in the other direction.” Read it here.

    By Jordan Sargent

    The Killers always wanted to be a massive band, and for a while—in the halycon days of “the” bands, ’00s rock ‘n’ roll revival, and “Mr. Brightside”—they were. These days, as Jordan Sargent writes in our September cover story, Brandon Flowers and company are “just about the last ones still standing.” Though they’ve never earned a Grammy and, until this year’s Wonderful Wonderful, never charted a number one album in America, the Killers still see themselves as underdogs, and they’re hungry as ever. Read about their quest to fill arenas and become rock gods here.

     

    By Emma Carmichael

    English singer Jessie Ware’s third album Glasshouse is a vocal stunner stacked with soulful ballads, and we named it one of the 50 best albums of 2017. For our October cover story, Emma Carmichael joined Ware for a tour of Manhattan’s Lower East Side, indulging a newly adopted vegan diet, going for pedicures, and finding out why, as she hovers on the edge of major commercial success, Ware is happy just to “keep on bloody playing.” Read it here.

    By Rich Juzwiak

    Our final cover story of the year takes Rich Juzwiak to Miami, where he wanders the Pérez Art Museum with Miguel. The shapeshifting R&B star is poetically evasive about many aspects of his life, though he would like you to know that his most recent release, War & Leisure, is “not a woke album.” The real story is more complicated, and it involves an under-the-radar allegation of sexual assault from earlier this year. Read it here.

    If 2016 was a year largely spent in anticipation of catastrophe, 2017 marked its arrival: chaos that threatened to settle into normalcy with whiplash speed. As always, musicians absorbed and interpreted the world around them, personally and politically, reflecting the year’s struggles and occasional glimmers of hope. There was plenty of futurism, both utopian and dystopian; throwback rock ’n’ roll with a fiercely radical heart; beautifully austere folk-pop; rap that railed against the system and raged at the club all night long, sometimes both within the same song. It was a difficult year filled with records that reminded us of our own humanity and the necessary fight to preserve it. Here you’ll find our picks for the best music from 2017 and other reflections on the year that was.

