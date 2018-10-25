The Year in 1998 Alternative Rock
Credit:

The Year in 1998 Alternative Rock

The year 1998 began with the revelation of the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal in January, and ended with impeachment proceedings against the president in December. It was the year of Jesse Ventura’s election as governor of Minnesota, and at the time, the ascent of a flashy media personality with membership in the WWE Hall of Fame but no political experience seemed more like an aberration than a sign of things to come. More foreshadowing: The U.S. threatened military action against Iraq over the latter nation’s ongoing disarmament crisis, and a Taliban-controlled court in Afghanistan declared a religious fanatic named Osama bin Laden a “man without sin” after his bombings of two U.S. embassies in East Africa. Despite all the weirdness, there were some reasons to be optimistic: the economy continued its decade-long surge, and, uh, Viagra was approved to hit the market for the first time.

To go along with our list of the 88 Best Alternative Rock Songs of 1998, we’ve revisited notable artists and music from the era, and reproduced classic Spin reviews that ran in our magazine that year. Find them below.

  • Read the Post

    The 88 Best Alternative Rock Songs of 1998

    The 88 Best Alternative Rock Songs of 1998
    The 88 Best Alternative Rock Songs of 1998

    Beck, Hole, Third Eye Blind, Foo Fighters, Garbage, Beastie Boys, Limp Bizkit, and “Zoot Suit Riot.” Here is Spin’s list of the 88 Best Alternative Rock Songs of 1998.

1998 Spin Features:

  • Read the Post

    Spin's 1999 Profile of Elliot Smith

    Spin’s 1999 Profile of Elliot Smith
    Spin's 1999 Profile of Elliot Smith

    “It’s a big game to play, trying to make something that’s mainstream enough and still human,” Elliot Smith told Spin. Read our January 1999 profile of the legendary songwriter here.

  • Read the Post

    Fanfare for the Common Man: Our July 1998 Cover Story on Dave Matthews

    Fanfare for the Common Man: Our July 1998 Cover Story on Dave Matthews
    Fanfare for the Common Man: Our July 1998 Cover Story on Dave Matthews

    In 1998, Dave Matthews told Spin that, compared to Kurt Cobain or Eddie Vedder, “I feel more like…Elmer Fudd.” So how did he become the apparent king of rock? Read our July 1998 cover story on the unlikely triumph of Dave Matthews Band.

  • Read the Post

    Mary Lou Lord Interviews Elliot Smith for Spin's April 1998 Issue

    Mary Lou Lord Interviews Elliot Smith for Spin’s April 1998 Issue
    Mary Lou Lord Interviews Elliot Smith for Spin's April 1998 Issue

    Musical compatriots Elliott Smith and Mary Lou Lord wrote, recorded, and toured together. But what happened when they sat down to talk? Read Smith’s interview with Lord from the the April 1998 issue of Spin here.

  • Read the Post

    Matchbox 20's Rob Thomas: Our January 1999 Q&A

    Matchbox 20’s Rob Thomas: Our January 1999 Q&A
    Matchbox 20's Rob Thomas: Our January 1999 Q&A

    By the beginning of 1999, Matchbox 20’s debut album Yourself or Someone Like You was seven times platinum. “If we sell more, it’s gonna be like, We suck, man,” frontman Rob Thomas told SpinRead his Q&A from the January 1999 issue of the magazine here.

1998 Spin Reviews:

  • Read the Post

    Review: Beastie Boys – Hello Nasty

    Review: Beastie Boys – Hello Nasty
    Review: Beastie Boys – Hello Nasty

    In the August 1999 issue of Spin, Jane Dark wrote about Hello Nasty and the Beastie Boys’ musical midlife crisis. Read the full review here.

  • Read the Post

    Review: Hole – Celebrity Skin

    Review: Hole – Celebrity Skin
    Review: Hole – Celebrity Skin

    “There’s probably no performer in the world so doomed to autobiography as Courtney Love,” Joshua Clover wrote in the October 1998 issue of SpinRead the full review of Hole’s album Celebrity Skin here.

  • Read the Post

    Review: Smashing Pumpkins – Adore

    Review: Smashing Pumpkins – Adore
    Review: Smashing Pumpkins – Adore

    “How could Billy Corgan trump the mammoth Mellon Collie wave the Smashing Pumpkins have been riding for three years?” Douglas Wolk asked in the July 1998 issue of Spin. “Answer: He couldn’t.” Read the full review of Smashing Pumpkins’ Adore here.

  • Read the Post

    Review: Garbage – Version 2.0

    Review: Garbage – Version 2.0
    Review: Garbage – Version 2.0

    In the June 1998 issue of Spin, Barry Walters wrote that Garbage’s Version 2.0 “gives Radiohead and Nine Inch Nails a serious run for their knob-twiddling.” Read the full review here.

  • Read the Post

    Review: Goo Goo Dolls - Dizzy Up the Girl

    Review: Goo Goo Dolls – Dizzy Up the Girl
    Review: Goo Goo Dolls - Dizzy Up the Girl

    “‘Iris’ was the Dolls’s invitation to the Ball, transforming ten-year-old Buffalo road dogs into alt-rock Cinderellas overnight,” Marc LaPage wrote in the December 1998 issue of Spin. Read the full review of Dizzy Up the Girl here.

SPIN Staff
Tags: 1998, beastie boys, Dave Matthews, Dave Matthews Band, elliott smith, garbage, Goo Goo Dolls, Hole, Mary Lou Lord, matchbox 20, new radicals, Smashing Pumpkins, the smashing pumpkins

Editor's Picks

Punk Talks Controversy: Pinegrove, a Mishandled Allegation, and Finding a Path Forward
Punk Talks Controversy: Pinegrove, a Mishandled Allegation, and Finding a Path Forward
MTV News: The Good, the Bad, and the Contradictions of an Ill-Fated Experiment
MTV News: The Good, the Bad, and the Contradictions of an Ill-Fated Experiment
The Unbelievable Story of the Most Expensive Record Ever Sold on Discogs
The Unbelievable Story of the Most Expensive Record Ever Sold on Discogs