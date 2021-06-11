This week’s edition of 15 Minute Live Performances (watch previous Performances from UPSAHL, KANDLE and our favorite New Orleans-based collective Cha Wa) features one of our favorite rising artists: Rozzi. Earlier this year, Rozzi gave us a peek into her daily routine in our A Day in the Life of… feature, and it’s easy to see why she’s on the brink of big things.

So far, her song “Orange Sky” was played on Simon Le Bon’s WHOOOSH! Podcast, her podcast Ugh! You’re So Good! is great in its own right, and she was a musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as well. She’s also a great writer too, read her odes to Beyoncé and Christine McVie as proof of that.

Her new EP, Hymn For Tomorrow, is out on July 16, and if Rozzi’s new single “I Can’t Go To The Party” is a sign of things to come, then this could be a big boost forward for her.

So sit back, relax and watch Rozzi do her thing in this 15 Minute Live Performance.