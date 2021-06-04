15 Minute Live Performances: Cha Wa

This week’s edition of 15 Minute Live Performances (watch our previous 15 Minute Live Performances set from rising stars UPSAHL and KANDLE) features New Orleans-based collective Cha Wa. Fronted by Joseph Boudreaux Jr. a lifelong member of the city’s Mardi Gras Indian community, the group also features members Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs and Second Line brass bands. This group Black New Orleanians pay respect to Native American tribes with their wardrobe, music and dialect. Boudreaux’s father, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, was deeply entrenched in Mardi Gras Indians, which in turn introduced Boudreaux Jr. to the New Orleans cultural phenomenon at a very young age.

If you’re not familiar beyond that, you should be. Since the group was formed in 2014, group has been nominated for Best Regional Roots Album at the 2018 Grammys. The group’s diverse, and rollicking, sound puts Brass band, jazz, R&B, hip-hop, rock, soul and African-inspired music in a blender — and the result is unsurprisingly great. Earlier this year, the group released their latest studio effort, My People.

Don’t believe us? Well, we won’t spoil the surprise, just watch their set below and you’ll see why their sound is so exciting.

So sit back, relax and enjoy this 15-minute live performance from Cha Wa.