Zsela Is Screaming With Main Character Energy

“When was the last time you screamed?” Zsela asks me, on a humid June afternoon in Greenpoint. “I’m overdue.”

The 29-year-old experimental folk musician is sitting across from me in a large, intensely air-conditioned conference room. We’re at the office and studio of her label, Mexican Summer, discussing her forthcoming album, Big For You. With petunias and vines framing the large window panes behind her, she props her head against her hands and explains where her practice of yelling in public came from. As a teenager attending a Waldorf high school in upstate New York, she and her best friend would sometimes leave class to run down a hill and scream as a tractor drove past and obscured the sound of their voices.

“I was acting in a Chekhov play at the time,” she says. “I was the main character, and I’d never acted before. It was really intense, I was crying real tears. My best friend would be like, ‘Do you need one [a scream]?’ And I’d be like, ‘Yeah, I need one!’ And we would run down this hill screaming. I was wearing an old Victorian dress—it was so drama.”

(Credit: Tristan Oliveira)

A self-described overthinker, Zsela is constantly looking for ways to get out of her head and live in the moment, whether she’s screaming into the void, rock climbing, or writing experimental music that immerses listeners in her nostalgic, radiant emotional world. Her debut EP, 2020’s Ache of Victory, was a series of elegant, sparse ballads that pasted together observations on lost love, the facades she finds herself upholding, and her self-destructive impulses. She wrote many songs in a stream-of-consciousness way, giving the music a sense of unfiltered immediacy. She often pulled from “a big bank of words” compiled in a Google document. “Nothing is dated—it’s just word vomit everywhere.” Other times, the songs came to her fully formed.

While working on her forthcoming debut album, Big For You, Zsela pushed herself to move beyond her most visceral sonic and lyrical impulses. She still gleaned a sense of catharsis from writing, but it came less from presenting emotions exactly as they emerged on the page and more from emphasizing “fun, levity, and experimentation.”

(Credit: Rob Kulisek)

“When those moments [of inspiration] would happen before, I wouldn’t challenge them so much, I’d be like ‘That’s it!’” she says. “With this album, I’d be like, “Is it? Could it be better?’ I didn’t want to think I knew all the answers. I tried to remain curious.” She even created a voice or character named Trisha Constantine, who accompanied her during parts of the process and freed her up to “find different melodies, unlock a sense of lightness, and play with the pacing of songs.”

The resulting music is exploratory, dynamic, and energized. The album begins buzzing with the thrill of new love. On “Lily of the Nile,” bright synth blips and shimmying drums establish forward momentum as Zsela sings excitedly about running away with a would-be bride. “Fire Escape” intertwines the elation and anxiety you experience as you’re about to dive into a new relationship—she sings most of the song in a beautiful gossamer falsetto but punctuates the chorus with a deeper vocal delivery and glitchy, grating synth as she admits, “I’m falling down.”

The yearning and grief that made Ache of Victory so poignant find their way onto Big For You, too. “I keep talking about all the fun and levity I wanted for this album, but I’m also singing about things like death,” she says. “I remember I played the album for my friend and they were like, ‘This is heartbreaking!’ And I was like, ‘What??’ I was so obsessed with the sonic side of it that it hit me later.”

She thinks of “Moth Dance” as an emotional centerpiece. It comes towards the end of the project and, compared to the excitement of those earlier songs, is much more sparse and introspective. Zsela’s voice—glowing, deep, and expansive—reverberates across a patiently strummed guitar. The lyrics are abstract: She references the shadow of a moth at the beginning and later asks, “How do you wear your halo?” But the final verse, in which she repeatedly asserts “I’m alive,” comes across as an unwavering, solitary statement of self—a departure from the giddy, relational nature of the earlier music.

(Credit: Rob Kulisek)

Zsela grew up in a creative family: her father, Marc Anthony Thompson, is a songwriter and producer, and her mother, Kate Sterlin, is a photographer. She describes her personality as a child as context-specific: shy in public settings but endlessly talkative around the people she loved. She used to sing in a whisper but eventually developed her honeyed, commanding vocals partly via a teenage job she had at a piano karaoke bar in Chelsea. She built up her confidence there while performing covers at the end of her shift.

Both sides of her personality come across in our interview. She is animated, funny, and an attentive conversationalist. She clarifies, “Do you know what I mean?” a few times and asks astute, considered questions. She can also be reticent to divulge too many personal details.

Similarly, the music maintains a compelling tension between subtlety and grandiose epiphany. The richness of Zsela’s vocals, and the precision with which she sings and arranges music, ensure that every song is deeply affecting. But the lyrics remain opaque and fragmented at times, a pastiche of fleeting feelings that blur together like a watercolor. And as much as the songwriting process was a means of emotional release for Zsela, there’s purposely not much actual resolution in the songs.

“I went into this album seeking clarity about love,” she says. “And then my friend told me, ‘I don’t believe in a means to an end. [Things should be] a means to a means to a means. Tracks like ‘Not Your Angel’ are about being met again and again, being met for the ‘you’ that is changing all the time.”

Zsela performed in the same Mexican Summer studio where we met. As she sang, she often faced her guitarist/pianist, the only other person on stage. She patiently unfurled compositions full of left turns and knotty choruses. The amber light hit the sequins on her floor length skirt, shining sparkles into the room. She paused to let moments of silence fill the space.