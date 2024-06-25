X Announce Final Album And Tour

Los Angeles punk veterans X are calling it quits. Today (June 25), the band announced plans to release their final album, Smoke & Fiction, on Aug. 2 through Fat Possum Records, as well as their last tour.

Smoke & Fiction was produced by Rob Schnapf (Beck, Foo Fighters). First single “Big Black X” takes stock of the band’s 47-year career, looking back at how things have changed for them and the city where they formed. The accompanying video was directed by Gilbert Trejo and Shane McKenzie, who said it was “inspired by ’80s video art and the great punk documentaries of the time / shot on VHS, edited tape to tape, using Polaroids + 35mm photos, smashed together with analog video mixers and CRT televisions / it’s a tornado of the past and present – Ed Colver’s photos were a blast to video mix and they are the glue holding it all together.”

Exene Cervenka, Jon Doe, DJ Bonebrake and Billy Zoom have been touring on and off already this year, including shows in Long Beach, Ca., last Friday, and last night at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, but the ongoing itinerary will be their last as a band. The group will also play Little Steven’s Underground Garage cruise next May.

X’s previous album, Alphabetland, was released in 2020 and was their first with original guitarist Zoom since 1985.

X’s Smoke & Fiction track listing:

Ruby Church

Sweet Til the Bitter End

The Way It Is

Flipside

Big Black X

Smoke & Fiction

Struggle

Winding Up the Time

Face in the Moon

Baby & All

7/6 – Kansas City, MO – The Uptown

7/7 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

7/9 – St. Louis, MO – Del Mar Hall

7/10 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall

7/12 – Minneapolis, MN – The Varsity

7/13 – Chicago, IL – Square Roots Festival

7/14 – Chicago, IL – Fitzgerald’s – SOLD OUT

7/16 – Detroit, MI – The Masonic

7/17 – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage

7/19 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

7/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

7/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

7/28 – Costa Mesa, CA – Pacific Amphitheatre

7/30 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

8/19 – Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre

8/20 – Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre

8/22 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

8/23 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

8/25 – Portland, OR – The Aladdin

8/28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

8/30 – Denver, CO – The Summit

9/01 – Albuquerque, NM – The El Rey

9/22 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

9/23 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

9/25 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

9/26 – Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall

9/28 – Falls Church, CA – The State Theatre

10/1 – Patchogue, NY – Patchogue, Theatre

10/2 – Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theater

10/3 – New York, NY – Town Hall

10/5 – Middletown, CT – Harbor Park

10/18 – Austin, TX – The Paramount

10/19 – San Antonio, TX – Empire Live

10/21 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

10/22 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

10/24 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

10/25 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

10/26 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

10/27 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

10/29 – Charlotte, NC – The Neighborhood Theatre

10/30 – Columbia, SC – The Senate