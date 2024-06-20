Thurston Moore Preps New Solo Album, ‘Flow Critical Lucidity’

Thurston Moore has a new album on the way. The ex-Sonic Youth guitarist/singer is releasing Flow Critical Lucidity, his ninth studio album, on Sept. 20 through his Daydream Library Series label. The project features contributions Deb Googe (bass), Jem Doulton (percussion), James Sedwards (guitar/piano) and Jon Leidecker (electronics) and was recorded at La Becque in Switzerland and Total Refreshment Studios in London.

The first single, “Sans Limites,” features Stereolab’s Lætitia Sadier. “‘Sans Limites’ begins with a cyclic guitar & piano figure which expands further and further with each revolution before settling into a two-chord measure introducing lyrics intoning not only about eradicating any limitations towards enlightenment, but going beyond limitations,” Moore says of the song. “The idea that a soldier can fight the good fight. A warrior against war.”

Last year, Moore released his autobiography, Sonic Life, which detailed his time in Sonic Youth and the impactful moments of his life in music. The artist has two upcoming shows on July 6 at Kongsberg Festival in Norway and at the Way Out West Festival in Sweden on Aug. 8.

Thurston Moore’s Flow Critical Lucidity tracklisting:

New in Town

Sans Limites

Shadow

Hypnogram

We Get High

Rewilding

The Diver