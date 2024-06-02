Thom Yorke Plots ‘New Kind Of Solo Show’ This Fall

Thom Yorke has a plan for this fall — but it once again doesn’t involve making music with his Radiohead bandmates. Instead, per an Instagram post, Yorke “will be alone on stage trying a new kind of solo show thing, playing versions of songs from my recent and not-so-recent past” at 15 concerts in New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Japan.

Dates begin Oct. 12 in Christchurch, New Zealand and conclude Nov. 26 in Kyoto, Japan. Yorke teased the announcement on Friday with a short clip of him performing an effects-drenched, solo rendition of Radiohead’s “Bloom.”

Radiohead hasn’t performed since Aug. 1, 2018, and shows no signs of reuniting any time soon. Instead, Yorke has spent the past two years recording and touring with the Smile, which features drummer Tom Skinner and Radiohead guitarist Johnny Greenwood. The group’s second album, Wall of Eyes, was released earlier this year.

Yorke last toured solo in 2019, during which his repertoire consisted largely of songs released under his own name and only one Radiohead tune.

Here are Thom Yorke’s solo tour dates:

Oct. 23: Christchurch, N.Z. (Wolfbrook Arena)

Oct. 25: Auckland (Spark Arena)

Oct. 29-30: Melbourne (Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Nov. 1-2: Sydney (Forecourt, Sydney Opera House)

Nov. 5: Singapore, Singapore (The Star Theatre)

Nov. 12-13: Osaka, Japan (Grand Cube)

Nov. 18: Fukuoka, Japan (Sunpalace)

Nov. 19: Hiroshima, Japan (Bunka Garden)

Nov. 21: Nagoya, Japan (Century Hall)

Nov. 23-24: Tokyo (Garden Theater)

Nov. 26: Kyoto, Japan (Rohm Theatre)