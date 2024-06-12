The Ghost Club on Taking an Ego-Free Approach to Music

When bouncing ideas off each other, it's "pretty easy to write something that feels honest to yourself," says drummer Christian Laliberte

At this point in their careers, the five members of Ghost Club agree about their overall approach to music: one that’s genuine and ego-free.

The alt-rock band—featuring Jake Barber (saxophone), Domenic Dunegan (vocals), Christian Laliberte (drummer), Isaiah Ross (guitar), and Logan Casper (bass)—opened up to SPIN at SXSW about artistic expression.

“‘Integrity’ is such a big, loaded word,” Laliberte says. “I think, just in regard to composition, I’ve never been one for words—but as a drummer, I think my favorite aspect is being able to bounce off of people. So I think it’s really easy, especially with this group of people, to be able to bounce off of each other, even when we’re writing and doing stuff together. And maybe that doesn’t speak so much to the integrity, but I don’t think that people here have much of an ego, so it’s pretty easy to write something that feels honest to yourself—and also feels not just like you’re having a monologue, but you are having a dialogue with the other person.”

Ghost Club also apeak about early musical influences who inspire them to use their platforms: Dunegan credits Bruce Springsteen, and Ross commends Kurt Cobain and Josh Homme.

“There’s a lot of people [who] are like, ‘You shouldn’t mix your opinions in with what you do,'” Dunegan says. “But honestly, I feel like when people have a platform like that and they use it for good, it’s a wonderful thing.”