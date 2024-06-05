Sturgill Simpson Rebrands As ‘Johnny Blue Skies’ For New Album

Sturgill Simpson previously vowed to release only five albums under his own name, and, having fulfilled that concept with 2020’s Cuttin Grass Vol. 2, is returning to music under the fresh moniker Johnny Blue Skies. The first release under this umbrella will be Passage Du Desir, due July 12 from Sturgill’s own High Top Mountain Records.

The eight-track project was produced by Simpson (as Johnny Blue Skies) in tandem with David Ferguson and recorded at Clement House Recording Studio in Nashville and Abbey Road Studios in London. Simpson will support Passage Du Desir with his first extensive tour in four years, beginning Sept. 14 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. He will be backed on the road by bassist Kevin Black, keyboardist Robbie Crowell, guitarist Laur Joamets and drummer Miles Miller.

Although he hasn’t released much music of late, Simpson has instead acted in several films and TV shows, including Killers of the Flower Moon, The Dead Don’t Die and The Righteous Gemstones.

Here is the track list for Passage Du Desir:

Swamp of Sadness

If the Sun Never Rises Again

Scooter Blues

Jupiter’s Faerie

Who I Am

Right Kind of Dream

Mint Tea

One for the Road

Here are Sturgill Simpson’s tour dates:

August 9-11—San Francisco, CA—Outside Lands

September 14—Los Angeles, CA—The Greek Theatre

September 15—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl

September 17—West Valley City, UT—Maverik Center

September 19—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 20—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre

September 22—Missoula, MT—KettleHouse Amphitheater

September 24—Moorhead, MN—Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater

September 25—Minneapolis, MN—Roy Wilkins Auditorium

September 27—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena

September 28—Detroit, MI—Fox Theatre

October 1-2—Chicago, IL—Salt Shed

October 4—Brandon, MS—The Brandon Amphitheater

October 4-6—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 8—Oklahoma City, OK—Criterion

October 9—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP

October 11-13—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 15—St. Louis, MO—Fabulous Fox Theatre

October 18—Pittsburgh, PA—Petersen Events Center

October 19—Forest Hills, NY—Forest Hills Stadium

October 21—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena

October 22—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre

October 24—Duluth, GA—Gas South Arena

October 25—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

November 12—Philadelphia, PA—The Met

November 15—Hampton, VA—Hampton Coliseum

November 18—Washington, DC—The Anthem

November 20-21—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall

November 23—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway