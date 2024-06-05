Sturgill Simpson Rebrands As ‘Johnny Blue Skies’ For New Album

Sturgill Simpson previously vowed to release only five albums under his own name, and, having fulfilled that concept with 2020’s Cuttin Grass Vol. 2, is returning to music under the fresh moniker Johnny Blue Skies. The first release under this umbrella will be Passage Du Desir, due July 12 from Sturgill’s own High Top Mountain Records.
The eight-track project was produced by Simpson (as Johnny Blue Skies) in tandem with David Ferguson and recorded at Clement House Recording Studio in Nashville and Abbey Road Studios in London. Simpson will support Passage Du Desir with his first extensive tour in four years, beginning Sept. 14 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. He will be backed on the road by bassist Kevin Black, keyboardist Robbie Crowell, guitarist Laur Joamets and drummer Miles Miller.
Although he hasn’t released much music of late, Simpson has instead acted in several films and TV shows, including Killers of the Flower Moon, The Dead Don’t Die and The Righteous Gemstones.
Here is the track list for Passage Du Desir:
Swamp of Sadness
If the Sun Never Rises Again
Scooter Blues
Jupiter’s Faerie
Who I Am
Right Kind of Dream
Mint Tea
One for the Road
Here are Sturgill Simpson’s tour dates:
August 9-11—San Francisco, CA—Outside Lands
September 14—Los Angeles, CA—The Greek Theatre
September 15—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl
September 17—West Valley City, UT—Maverik Center
September 19—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater
September 20—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre
September 22—Missoula, MT—KettleHouse Amphitheater
September 24—Moorhead, MN—Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater
September 25—Minneapolis, MN—Roy Wilkins Auditorium
September 27—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena
September 28—Detroit, MI—Fox Theatre
October 1-2—Chicago, IL—Salt Shed
October 4—Brandon, MS—The Brandon Amphitheater
October 4-6—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival
October 8—Oklahoma City, OK—Criterion
October 9—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP
October 11-13—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival
October 15—St. Louis, MO—Fabulous Fox Theatre
October 18—Pittsburgh, PA—Petersen Events Center
October 19—Forest Hills, NY—Forest Hills Stadium
October 21—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena
October 22—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre
October 24—Duluth, GA—Gas South Arena
October 25—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena
November 12—Philadelphia, PA—The Met
November 15—Hampton, VA—Hampton Coliseum
November 18—Washington, DC—The Anthem
November 20-21—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall
November 23—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway