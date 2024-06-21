SPIN First Drop: Sam Blacky

Most days of the week, you’ll find Afro House x Latin House producer, composer and DJ Sam Blacky crisscrossing the globe from Mexico City to Ibiza and everywhere in between. So it was nice catch one of dance music’s hardest chargers at Academy LA for our latest edition of SPIN First Drop.

Sam’s latest track “Ronaldinho,” a collab with Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer-songwriter, Niniola, has been lighting up dance floors everywhere. The production showcases Niniola’s vocals in a deep, ethereal way, joining in on a syncopated build up of beats, percussion and arps. And the drop does not disappoint – impactful and danceable, it hits and keeps on hitting.

Making the 1001 Tracklists’ ‘Future of Dance’ producer list two years in a row, Sam Blacky is on an unstoppable rise. If you can, catch one of her sets live this summer at Horizon Music Festival (June 22, San Diego), Day Trip Festival (June 23, Long Beach) or Palmesus Festival (July 6, Kristianlsand, Norway), with fall dates to be announced.

We got a chance to hang with Sam to chat about the inspiration behind the making of “Ronaldinho,” the journey surrounding her meteoric rise, how she’s working to provide smokers with a healthier alternative (cool, right?), and what’s coming next. Watch Sam’s SPIN First Drop below, and to check out more SPIN First Drops, head over to SPINTV.