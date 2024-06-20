Soul Coughing Reuniting For First Shows In 25 Years

After consistently vowing never to reunite, eclectic ’90s outfit Soul Coughing will do exactly that this fall with their first shows in 25 years. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the New York-reared band’s debut album, Ruby Vroom.

Dates begin Sept. 11 in Solana Beach, Ca., and conclude with an Oct. 4-5 stand at Brooklyn Steel. So why now? As the Ruby Vroom anniversary approached, singer Mike Doughty reached out to his former bandmates to gauge the possibility of a reunion.

“The end was acrimonious, but I just thought I’d give it a shot,” Doughty said in a statement. “So I just wrote an email to all three guys. It took a little convincing for some of them, but I was really gratified that everyone wanted to take part in that again — to see if we can be a great band again.”

Continuing, Doughty says, “I guess I just sort of came back to the music after lots of years of not listening to it. We were never imitated. What really struck me is just how individual all the instruments were. Mark [De Gli Antoni], the sampler player, really did something playing those live samples that nobody ever did. And we just had the best rhythm section in the world.”

Doughty was working as a doorman at New York experimental music hotbed the Knitting Factory when he formed Soul Coughing with three musicians who played at the club. The band’s unique sound was partly inspired by jazz-sampling hip-hop albums such as A Tribe Called Quest’s The Low End Theory, but mutated into something unique and genre-agnostic by their 1994 debut. Upright bassist Sebastian Steinberg and drummer Yuval Gabay tackled everything from four-on-the-floor house beats (“Mr. Bitterness”) to ominous film noir grooves (“City of Motors”), their thumping accompaniment providing a funky backdrop to Doughty’s non sequitur rhymes and De Gli Antoni’s unpredictable stream of Tori Amos and Andrews Sisters samples.

“When he first reached out it was such a relief,” Steinberg said. “We all have our part to play in any dysfunctional relationship. But it was an immediate relief. I could just say, ‘Hey, man, we did something wonderful. And I’m sorry, too. That was cool.’”

After Ruby Vroom, Soul Coughing released Irresistible Bliss and El Oso before splitting for good in 2000. The group’s final shows were in late 1999.

See the full tour dates below:

9/11 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up Tavern

9/13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

9/14-15 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

9/17 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

9/18 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

9/20 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

9/21 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

9/22 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

9/24 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

9/25 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

9/27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre

9/28 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

9/29 – Boston, MA – Royale

10/3 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

10/4-5 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel