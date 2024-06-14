Snapped: Pacha Ibiza’s Flower Power Party (A Photo Essay)

Emblematic of Ibiza’s unrivaled free-spirited energy, club Pacha Ibiza’s Flower Power party takes dance music fans on a voyage through four chapters: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Fusing “nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds,” the immersive experience is helmed by resident DJ Bora Uzer and runs for the full 21 week season, every Saturday night. Opening night guests included Grace Jones, Boy George, Róisín Murphy, among many more.

A special thanks to Raul Sanchez for photographing the event.