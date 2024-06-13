Refused’s Dennis Lyxzen Recovering After Heart Attack

Refused frontman Dennis Lyxzen is recovering from what he describes as a “massive” heart attack this morning (6/13) in Uppsala, Sweden, but is expected to make a full recovery. The musician, who turns 52 next week, added that Refused will cancel their show planned for tomorrow in Stockholm.

“So, this morning I had a massive heart attack at my hotel room,” Lyxzen wrote on Instagram. “It’s was extremely painful and wildly scary. Thanks the the wonderful doctors and nurses at the Uppsala hospital, I’m still around to fight another day. Under the circumstances, I feel OK. Sore and tired and really shook up.”

“I real[ly], really hate cancelling show[s], but the doctor said no rock for a couple of weeks,” he continued, adding that missing Refused’s only announced show for 2024 was “a complete bummer, as I was really looking forward to it. But hopefully I/we will be able to make up to you soon. The good news is that with medication, I can get back to my rocking self hopefully sooner than later. Life is weird and precious. Take care of each and tell your loved ones that you love them.”

Lyxzen is known for his unhinged stage presence and ferocious scream — two qualities which have helped Refused become one of the most influential hardcore bands of all time. The group split following their landmark 1998 album The Shape of Punk to Come but reunited in 2012 and have been active in the studio and on the road ever since.

Earlier this week, the Refused classic “New Noise” won Best Sync Usage at the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) Libera Awards in New York. The song was prominently featured in season 2 of FX on Hulu’s The Bear.

Beyond Refused, Lyxzen has also recorded with the projects International Noise Conspiracy, INVSN and Fake Names.