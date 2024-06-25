Post Malone Reveals F-1 Trillion Tour Dates

After announcing his new country album last week, Post Malone is hitting the road in support of F-1 Trillion. The 21-date tour sees Malone performing at festivals, amphitheaters, and stadiums. It begins on Sept. 8 in Salt Lake City at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre and wraps up on Oct. 19 in Nashville at Nissan Stadium.

“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and play new music for you,” Malone said in a statement.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale tomorrow (June 26) at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale, which begins on July 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

Earlier this year, Malone debuted his country turn with a set at Stagecoach festival in April.

Sept. 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 14 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Sept. 20 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 21 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

Sept. 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sept. 25 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sept. 28 – New York, NY – Global Citizen Festival

Sept. 29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre

Oct. 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Oct. 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Oct. 5 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Oct. 7 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 9 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Oct. 11 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Oct. 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Oct. 15 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Oct. 19 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium