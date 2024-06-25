Post Malone Reveals F-1 Trillion Tour Dates

After announcing his new country album last week, Post Malone is hitting the road in support of F-1 Trillion. The 21-date tour sees Malone performing at festivals, amphitheaters, and stadiums. It begins on Sept. 8 in Salt Lake City at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre and wraps up on Oct. 19 in Nashville at Nissan Stadium.
“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and play new music for you,” Malone said in a statement.
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale tomorrow (June 26) at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale, which begins on July 1 at 10 a.m. local time.
Earlier this year, Malone debuted his country turn with a set at Stagecoach festival in April.
Post Malone F-1 Trillion Tour Dates:
Sept. 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 14 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Sept. 20 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 21 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre
Sept. 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
Sept. 25 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sept. 28 – New York, NY – Global Citizen Festival
Sept. 29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre
Oct. 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Oct. 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Oct. 5 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Oct. 7 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Oct. 9 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
Oct. 11 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Oct. 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Oct. 15 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oct. 17 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
Oct. 19 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium