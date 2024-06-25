Skip to content
Post Malone Reveals F-1 Trillion Tour Dates

21-date run kicks off in September

Written by

Post Malone
Post Malone (Credit: Adam DeGross)

After announcing his new country album last week, Post Malone is hitting the road in support of F-1 Trillion. The 21-date tour sees Malone performing at festivals, amphitheaters, and stadiums. It begins on Sept. 8 in Salt Lake City at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre and wraps up on Oct. 19 in Nashville at Nissan Stadium.

“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and play new music for you,” Malone said in a statement.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale tomorrow (June 26) at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale, which begins on July 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

Earlier this year, Malone debuted his country turn with a set at Stagecoach festival in April.

Post Malone F-1 Trillion Tour Dates:

Sept. 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre  

Sept. 12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center  

Sept. 14 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview  

Sept. 16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre  

Sept. 18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park  

Sept. 20 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium  

Sept. 21 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre  

Sept. 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC  

Sept. 25 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain  

Sept. 28 – New York, NY – Global Citizen Festival

Sept. 29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre  

Oct. 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center  

Oct. 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach   

Oct. 5 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park  

Oct. 7 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion  

Oct. 9 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium  

Oct. 11 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre  

Oct. 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP  

Oct. 15 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre  

Oct. 17 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater  

Oct. 19 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

