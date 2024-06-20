Poppy’s Great Escape Song

In the Barbie universe, Poppy would be pop-metal Barbie—but only on the exterior, and only for as long as it feels right to her. Internally, the multidimensional Grammy-nominated Poppy is a creative chameleon that has a firm grasp on how to cultivate an audience and keep them guessing. Sharp turns are Poppy’s specialty, whether that’s in musical styles, art forms, or visual presentations of herself.

Poppy’s latest single, the heavy industrial-pop banger “New Way Out” follows “Suffocate,” her song with Knocked Loose and “V.A.N.” with Bad Omens. “New Way Out” was written and recorded in Los Angeles earlier this year on a short break between tour dates for her last album, Zig, while supporting Bad Omens and Avenged Sevenfold.

(Credit: Sam Cannon)

Tourmates are proving to be great collaborators for Poppy. Jordan Fish of Bring Me the Horizon—with whom Poppy previously toured, and Stephen Harrison (House of Protection, Fever 333) are co-writers on “New Way Out.” Harrison had prior experience working with Poppy on “Scary Mask.” For Fish, “New Way Out” was a test run of sorts, to see if they had a good working dynamic, which it turns out they do.

“It’s important for me to work with somebody closely and have a friendship,” Poppy tells me when she calls in from her car, her voice chirpy and clipped at the same time—nothing like the robotic tones we’ve gotten used to on her much-viewed YouTube videos.

She continues: “Between Jordan and Steve and I, we don’t just musically understand each other, but have a degree of compassion in similar ways.”

“New Way Out” is a bit like Poppy herself in that it has multiple sonic personalities. It starts as a crunching dubstep track, but quickly switches to grinding industrial sounds while Poppy channels Britney Spears in the pre chorus: “I cannot let it in/They’ll take my everything/But leave me nothing, I’ve lost all feeling/No I don’t want to bend to my own loneliness/I’ll scream ‘til nothing’s left (on and on).”

Poppy hits the road again next month, opening for 30 Seconds to Mars, but she spends every spare moment in the studio with Fish and Harrison, likely working toward an album. She teases, “‘New Way’ was kind of an outlier song, since then we’ve worked together more.”

Starting From Scratch

The song started from scratch. Swiping through my notes, I had just written, “I need a new way out.” That was existing on its own page. I was like, “I think maybe I could do something with this.”

Recurring Motif

Hanging on to yourself is an overall sentiment in the song. In life, for me, it’s like a recurring motif where if everything is lost and if everybody left right now, at least you have yourself. That was something a really good friend said to me when I was going through a rough patch a couple years ago. I was saying, “I don’t know what I would do.” And they just said, “Well, at least you have yourself.”

On the Page

I take a lot of pride in words. I really like the way lyrics read when you read them down a page. One of my favorite songs lyrically is “We’re in This Together” by Nine Inch Nails, because I think it reads like a nice poem. Whenever I’m able to arrange words in a way that reads like a nice poem that I get to sing, that tickles something in me, for sure. You get chills—at least I do, when I’m reading it on a page. I have to be careful when I’m in arguments. I can be very pointed in very few words.

Checking the Temperature

There’ll be times where I’ll ask the guys “What do you think of this or that [lyric]? Jordan is like, “Oh, just go with whatever you feel.” Stevis is the guy that’s like, “Oh yeah, that is really good,” or, “No, not that.” It’s always kind of checking the temperature with everyone else and having a safe space to bounce around and float things by.