Patterson Hood On The Live Revival Of Drive-By Truckers’ ‘Southern Rock Opera’

As the late summer swelter dragged on without mercy, Drive-By Truckers wiped beads of sweat from their guitars. The uniform shop building in which they were recording in Birmingham, Al., was devoid of air conditioning, and the heat was nearly unbearable. It was September 2000, and though the band had reached one of the lowest moments of their career and was barely hanging on while battling a litany of personal and professional grievances, they were determined to create their masterpiece.

“It was awful,” singer Patterson Hood says of the time period. “There were multiple members of the band going through divorces, probably because we were touring 200, 250 shows a year and we weren’t making any money. We were still playing [in] really small places and they didn’t tend to be full. It was a dark time and it had gotten bad to the point where we were starting to take it out on each other.”

Despite the backbiting and bleak prospects, the Truckers got to work. By the time they finished, the Alabama natives had recorded their magnum opus, a 93-minute musical odyssey titled Southern Rock Opera. Across two CDs stuffed with searing solos, massive riffs and crack shot drumming, Hood and his bandmates Mike Cooley, Earl Hicks, Rob Malone, and Brad Morgan unpacked the prickly realities of Southern living in all its fascinating and terrible contradictions.

The album is an insider’s perspective on racism, class, and culture won honestly and performed furiously. “We wanted to speak for that,” Hood said. “[People] live where they live. They grew up amongst the people they grew up with. But [some have] always felt apart from the aspects of the South that we’re so famous for that are kind of unsavory and shitty, which there are many. But there’s also a lot of great things about it down here.”

This summer, the band are hitting the road to perform Southern Rock Opera from start to finish. “There’s a couple of songs that almost never got played even when they were new,” Hood said. “I don’t think ‘Greenville to Baton Rouge’ has been played live since 2002, maybe. We don’t really play ‘The Southern Thing’ that much, even though that was kind of one of the hits off the record. We felt like people were misunderstanding it and we kind of got uncomfortable with it.”

Almost from the moment it was released two weeks after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Southern Rock Opera made its presence felt. While invoking hallowed regional totems like University of Alabama football coach Bear Bryant, Governor George Wallace, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, the group ruminated on what being a resident member of the deep South meant. Some people got it immediately. Others didn’t.

“We were playing a festival in Atlanta in the summer of 2002,” Hood says. “And we did ‘Southern Thing’ and all these people in the crowd started waving. It’s like people pulled out fucking Confederate flags and shit. I’m like, ‘What the fuck?’ That is the opposite of what this shit’s about. It’s like, ‘If people think this is what the shit is, then we don’t want any part of it.’”

The Confederate flag will always be a divisive symbol. While some groups such as the Truckers and Tom Petty went out of their way to distance themselves from the stars and bars, horrified by the intrinsic racist connotations, other bands embraced the flag. One of the album’s protagonists, Lynyrd Skynyrd, was among them.

“We played some shows with them after Southern Rock Opera came,” Hood says. “We had the same management for about a minute. They paired us with them playing some arena shows, opening for them. Everybody was nice to us, but it was awkward. You could tell they didn’t get it. They were being nice to us because they were told to. It wasn’t because they liked it or got it or anything.”

He added, “I don’t begrudge anybody making a living for sure, but there was a lot of the heart and soul of it that was kind of gone after Ronnie [Van Zandt] was gone to me. And then it just became, like I said, a flag. All that stuff bothered me.”

For their current tour, the Truckers are channeling none other than Bruce Springsteen. His 2016 tour to celebrate the 35th anniversary of The River was a powerful moment for Hood. “It’s my favorite Springsteen show and that’s my favorite of his albums,” he says. “It was great seeing him play that in its entirety and it worked well. So, there’s that aspect of that with this. It doesn’t make sense on a normal night to play ‘The Three Great Alabama Icons’ or ‘Wallace’ or whatever, but in the context of doing it all together, it’ll be fun.”

“Wallace” is the swanky denouement to the album’s first half. “I wrote the song on the day he died,” Hood says of the controversial politician, who survived a 1972 assassination attempt but was paralyzed for the rest of his life. “We were in the early stages of writing what became the Southern Rock Opera record and all of a sudden you turn on the TV and he was everywhere. It was all the same footage that we all grew up seeing. The fire hoses and the schoolhouse door and all the shit that he did. I wanted to write something about it and wrote that song, which is set in hell, welcoming him to hell.”

In addition to the tour, the band has also cleaned up and remastered Southern Rock Opera for a new deluxe vinyl version of the record due July 26 — a process that’s been long overdue. “I’ve always been sore about that,” Hood says. “They did a half-assed version of it. They just basically pressed what was on the CD on the record. The sides were too long, and they don’t sound as good when they’re too long. And they didn’t do the packaging right.”

For the upcoming release, the band tapped original producer David Barbe to give it a fresh remix. “It’s still janky and lo-fi, but it sounds good,” Hood says. “It’s like a good-sounding version of what it’s always been. I’m real proud of that.”

There are moments in your life when it seems like nothing’s going right, and the status quo is destined to remain the same forever. Same faces, same places, dwindling prospects. “I remember spending a week in Ohio,” Hood says, thinking back to the fall of 2001. “Our van had broken down. It lost the transmission, of course. So, we had the van in the shop and we were renting a vehicle which was costing us extra money, playing around in Ohio places where we just didn’t have any kind of following, and watching ourselves just get more and more broke.”

Then, just like that, everything changed. “We eventually got our van back and drove into Chicago on fumes. We didn’t have any money to buy food or anything, and we got to the Hideout Club and it was sold out and they were lined up down the block,” Hood says. “We sold thousands of dollars’ worth of merch that night. I mean, it was just nuts. And we got press and all the Chicago weeklies all wrote about us.”

Things were never the same for Drive-By Truckers. “The next year, we ended up getting a record deal and a booking agent, which is the booking agent who still books us to this day,” Hood says. “That fall of 2001, I started dating Rebecca, who I’ve been now married to for 20 years. Our lives pretty drastically changed the fall of 2001 and early 2002, for sure.”