NOFX are going out in a big way. For the long-running punk band’s final live shows, which take place Oct. 4-6 at Berth 46 San Pedro, Ca., Fat Mike, Smelly and company are enlisting Dropkick Murphys, Descendents, Pennywise, MxPx, Less Than Jake, the Vandals and many more to join in on the fun. Fun fact: Vandals’ Joe Escalante was Fat Mike’s camp counselor and introduced him to punk music in the early 1980s.

The day-by-day lineups are as follows:

Friday, Oct. 4: NOFX, Dropkick Murphys, MxPx, Bouncing Souls, Sick of It All, 7 Seconds, DOA, D.I., Luicidal, the Last Gang, KnuckleHeadz

Saturday, Oct. 5: NOFX, Descendents, Less Than Jake, Lagwagon, Strung Out, Good Riddance, Mad Caddies, Swingin’ Utters, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Get Dead, Poli Van Dam

Sunday, Oct. 6 / “The Final Show”: NOFX, Pennywise, the Vandals, Subhumans, Fishbone, Codefendents, the Flatliners, surprise band TBA, We Are the Union, Das Klown

The San Pedro shows wrap NOFX’s final tour, billed as “40 Years, 40 Cities, 40 Songs Per Day.” The world tour kicked off in 2023 and has encompassed 40 completely different shows, with B-sides, rarely performed songs and complete albums played throughout. NOFX will also be on hand for all three days of Riot Fest in Chicago in late September.

“We’ve played over 2000 shows in 33 countries, in more than 300 cities and darn it … we’re a bit tired,” Fat Mike said at the time of the farewell tour’s announcement. “One thing I know in my heart … this is going to be the most emotional, heartbreaking, greatest tour of our career. I’ve never been so excited and at the same time terrified. Mostly excited…”

The remaining tour dates for NOFX final tour are:

June 29-30 – Portland, OR – Waterfront Park

July 20-21 – Denver, CO – The Stockyards

Aug. 10-11 – Edmonton, AB, Canada – Fan Park at Ice District

Aug. 24-25 – Montreal, QC, Canada – Parc Olympique

Aug. 31, Sept. 1 – Brockton, MA – Campanelli Stadium

Sept. 20-22 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

Oct. 4-6 – San Pedro, CA – Berth 46