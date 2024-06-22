Noah Kahan, Reneé Rapp Team For ‘Stick Season’ At Hollywood Bowl

Noah Kahan welcomed up-and-coming pop star Reneé Rapp for a surprise appearance on his hit song “Stick Season” last night (June 21) at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, a performance that closed the second of two gigs at the fabled outdoor venue.

Kahan had earlier posted on X that “something special” was in store for the gig, and it turned out to be his first on-stage team-up with Rapp, who dented the mainstream with her 2023 album Snow Angel. Kahan is touring in support of his own breakthrough release, Stick Season, the slow-building success of which catapulted him to international fame last year.

The artist will take a brief break from the road after July 18-19 shows at Boston’s Fenway Park, writing recently on X that he will afterward go “to Vermont to fish and hike and golf and laugh and feel normal and do all the things I’ve been missing out on lately. Love this tour so much, but your boy just needs to be a person for a while.”

As for Rapp, she will limit her touring calendar for the rest of the year to festivals, beginning Aug. 2 at Lollapalooza in Chicago and including visits to Outside Lands in San Francisco, All Things Go in New York and Columbia, Md., and Austin City Limits in Austin.