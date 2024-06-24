Ms. Lauryn Hill, The Fugees Announce ‘Miseducation’ Summer 2024 Tour

Last year, Ms. Lauryn Hill toured to honor the 25th anniversary of her classic album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill as part of shows that reunited her with her Fugees bandmates for the first time since 2005. Today (June 24), Hill announced 21 additional dates (17 in North America and four in Europe) featuring the Fugees, along with an opening set from Hill’s son, rising rapper YG Marley.

The tour begins Aug. 9 in Tampa and the North American leg concludes in Hill’s home state of New Jersey on Sept. 21. The European dates get underway Oct. 12 in Manchester, England.

Hill was forced to postpone several of the 2023 gigs due to a vocal strain. At the time, she praised fellow Fugees Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel and called the reunion “powerful and amazing — those who’ve witnessed it can testify. The tour itself reminds us the artists and the audiences alike of earlier, perhaps less complicated times when ‘It could all be so simple…’ [and when] ‘Ready Or Not, here I come!’ were on repeat on the airwaves. Simply put, classic. Classic music, classic performances with audiences who love those classics has been nothing but…wait for it…EPIC.“

Prior to an impromptu appearance last June at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, the Fugees had not been on stage since a 2021 gig at New York’s Rooftop at Pier 17, which was meant to launch a reunion tour later that year in support of the 25th anniversary of their beloved album The Score. The 12-date run was initially postponed and then eventually canceled in early 2022.

Last April, Michel was found guilty of 10 counts of conspiracy, witness tampering and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government (China). The charges stemmed from his role in a $100 million scheme to influence American politics. Michel was originally charged in 2019 and faces up to 20 years in prison, although he has yet to be sentenced.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale tomorrow. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale, which begins Friday at 10:00 a.m. local time through Live Nation’s website.

Aug. 9 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Aug. 23 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 25 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Aug. 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 30 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 31 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

Sept. 6 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 7 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sept. 13 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 15 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sept. 20 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Oct. 12 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Oct. 14 – London, UK – The O2

Oct. 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Oct. 22 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome