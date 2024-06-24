Mouth Water Releases New Single ‘Blackout’

“I usually first come up with either a chord progression, or get inspired by messing around with my analog synths,” Italian producer Lawrence Fancelli says about the creative process for Mouth Water, the electronic project he’s released music under since 2019. “Then I build on top of that, experimenting and sometimes going down dead ends to find a sound that moves me. Then I come up with the vocal melodies, if any, and finally I write the lyrics trying to fit them into these melodies.”

The latest sounds that have moved him, Mouth Water’s new single “Blackout” and its accompanying remix, are a little more uptempo than many of his previous releases. The punchy 3-minute melodic house track has an insistent 120 BPM beat and wobbly synth arpeggios, and was mixed by Mark Yardley of Stanton Warriors. And while Mouth Water has often sung on his previous tracks, “Blackout” features a mysterious and sinuous vocal that suits the track’s emotional tension. “Female vocals are a pretty unusual choice for Mouth Water,” he says. The lyrics give a dramatic personification of the primal release of the dancefloor, a “feral shadow” that whispers in our ears and encourages to give into temptations and shed inhibitions.

The sleek, cinematic groove of “Blackout” was actually conceived in a farmhouse in the Tuscan countryside where the artist built his own state-of-the-art recording facility OSB Studio. As a multi-instrumentalist, Mouth Water assembles his tracks with a combination of programmed synths and drum machines and acoustic instruments, playing bass guitar, keyboards and even clarinet. Lawrence, who also goes skiing and mountain biking in his spare time, pulls together Mouth Water’s cocktail of modern and vintage sounds. The result is versatile tracks that are equally likely to make a crowd dance in a club or allow a solitary listener to zone out on their headphones.

Mouth Water’s profile has steadily risen in recent years thanks to live appearances as well as collaborations like Lindstrøm’s 2022 remix of “Dr House” and Rhye’s 2023 remix of “For So Long.” In his successful set at 2024 Primavera Sound Barcelona, he put on what he calls “A somewhat unusual show somewhere between a concert and a DJ set.” He’ll take that show on the road this summer for a tour with Sophie and the Giants. “The best part is traveling and getting a chance to play my music in front of new listeners. I also really enjoy honing my set each time based on the crowd’s reactions.”

“Blackout” is out now on all digital platforms via Through The Void Records.