Mixie’s “La La La Love” – A Hypnotic Journey Through the Mixieverse

Planting her Manhattan roots into the heart of LA’s concrete jungle, the magnetic force known as Mixie refuses to be pigeonholed by genre… or otherwise. Her latest single, “La La La Love,” fuses alt-pop and hip-hop influences, as she explores themes of romantic disillusionment and the denial that precedes it. The track is an invitation to step into an expansive and versatile world where sonic, visual, and physical experiences blend. Rooted in expression and emotion, “La La La Love” is further elevated through Mixie’s cinematic visuals.

Back in late 2022, Mixie made her debut with a self-titled EP that found its way onto prestigious playlists like Spotify’s New Music Friday. Building on this momentum, her innovative Mixie Mondays series in 2023 saw the release of a new single every first Monday of the month, culminating in the acclaimed debut album Mondays. The album’s success was highlighted by features on tastemaker playlists and radio play from Elton John.

Mixie is showing no signs of slowing down in 2024. This year marks the start of a new series of quarterly EPs, each accompanied by self-directed visual components. A testament to the duality of the human experience, the music video for “La La La Love” takes viewers on a journey through Mixie’s perspective on queer romance, capturing the intoxicating highs and crushing lows. Love’s inherent intimacy, the glow of new infatuation and the emotional withdrawal of a shattered connection all play a part of the video’s arc of love storyline.

Keep an eye on Mixie’s upcoming projects – her innovative approach and engaging charm promise to bring something special to the music world.