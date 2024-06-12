Melvins’ Dale Crover Enlists Tom Waits, Kim Thayil For New Solo LP

Melvins drummer Dale Crover has enlisted a host of well-known friends for his third solo album, Glossolalia, which will be released Sept. 13 through Joyful Noise Recordings. The project features a spoken-word intro by Tom Waits on its title track and lead guitar contributions by Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil on “I Quit” and “Rings.”

Also dropping by on Glossolalia are Ty Segall, who plays lead guitar on “Spoiled Daisies” and “I Waited Forever,” and Pinback’s Rob Crow, who contributes to three songs. Longtime collaborator Dan Southwick also adds guitar to two tunes. The lead track “Doug Yuletide” is out today in tandem with a video directed by Alicia Kasai.

Crover will tour California with his Dale Crover Band in late August, with Crow opening the gigs with an acoustic set of his own. Beforehand, he will play twice nightly as the drummer in Redd Kross and with his own opening solo acoustic set as part of a five-week U.S. run, beginning July 2 in San Diego.

As for Melvins, the group released its 27th album, Tarantula Heart, in April. Frontman Buzz Osborne will tour Europe this fall as a duo with Mr. Bungle’s Trevor Dunn, beginning Oct. 1 in Bristol, England.

With Redd Kross and opening with an acoustic set

July 2: San Diego, CA Casbah

July 3: Pioneertown, CA Pappy + Harriet’s

July 5: Long Beach, CA Alex’s Bar

July 6: Oakland, CA Mosswood Meltdown Festival

July 8: Seattle, WA Tractor Tavern

July 9: Vancouver, BC Biltmore Cabaret

July 10: Portland, OR Aladdin Theater

July 12: Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

July 13: Denver, CO Marquis Theatre

July 15: St. Paul, MN Turf Club

July 16: Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall

July 17: Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

July 19: Columbus, OH Ace of Cups

July 20: Pittsburgh, PA Spirit Hall

July 22: Washington, DC The Atlantis

July 24: Carrboro, NC Merge 35th Anniversary Festival at Cat’s Cradle

July 25: Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall

July 26: Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

July 27: Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall

July 29: Toronto, ON Lee’s Palace

July 30: Detroit, MI El Club

July 31: Louisville, KY Zanzabar

August 2: Nashville, TN The Blue Room – Third Man Records

August 3: Birmingham, AL Saturn

August 4: Atlanta, GA The Earl Restaurant & Lounge

August 6: Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs

August 7: Austin, TX Parish

August 8: Dallas, TX House of Blues – Cambridge Room

August 10: Albuquerque, NM Launchpad

August 11: Phoenix, AXZ Valley Bar

August 13: Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room Highland Park

With Dale Crover Band and Rob Crow opening set

August 23: San Diego, CA Casbah

August 24: Pioneertown CA Pappy + Harriet’s

August 26: San Francisco, CA The Chapel

August 27: Sacramento, CA Goldfield Trading Post

August 29: Los Angeles, CA Zebulon

August 30: Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room