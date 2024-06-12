Melvins’ Dale Crover Enlists Tom Waits, Kim Thayil For New Solo LP

Melvins drummer Dale Crover has enlisted a host of well-known friends for his third solo album, Glossolalia, which will be released Sept. 13 through Joyful Noise Recordings. The project features a spoken-word intro by Tom Waits on its title track and lead guitar contributions by Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil on “I Quit” and “Rings.”
Also dropping by on Glossolalia are Ty Segall, who plays lead guitar on “Spoiled Daisies” and “I Waited Forever,” and Pinback’s Rob Crow, who contributes to three songs. Longtime collaborator Dan Southwick also adds guitar to two tunes. The lead track “Doug Yuletide” is out today in tandem with a video directed by Alicia Kasai.
Crover will tour California with his Dale Crover Band in late August, with Crow opening the gigs with an acoustic set of his own. Beforehand, he will play twice nightly as the drummer in Redd Kross and with his own opening solo acoustic set as part of a five-week U.S. run, beginning July 2 in San Diego.
As for Melvins, the group released its 27th album, Tarantula Heart, in April. Frontman Buzz Osborne will tour Europe this fall as a duo with Mr. Bungle’s Trevor Dunn, beginning Oct. 1 in Bristol, England.
Here are Dale Crover’s tour dates:
With Redd Kross and opening with an acoustic set
July 2: San Diego, CA Casbah
July 3: Pioneertown, CA Pappy + Harriet’s
July 5: Long Beach, CA Alex’s Bar
July 6: Oakland, CA Mosswood Meltdown Festival
July 8: Seattle, WA Tractor Tavern
July 9: Vancouver, BC Biltmore Cabaret
July 10: Portland, OR Aladdin Theater
July 12: Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall
July 13: Denver, CO Marquis Theatre
July 15: St. Paul, MN Turf Club
July 16: Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall
July 17: Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
July 19: Columbus, OH Ace of Cups
July 20: Pittsburgh, PA Spirit Hall
July 22: Washington, DC The Atlantis
July 24: Carrboro, NC Merge 35th Anniversary Festival at Cat’s Cradle
July 25: Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall
July 26: Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg
July 27: Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall
July 29: Toronto, ON Lee’s Palace
July 30: Detroit, MI El Club
July 31: Louisville, KY Zanzabar
August 2: Nashville, TN The Blue Room – Third Man Records
August 3: Birmingham, AL Saturn
August 4: Atlanta, GA The Earl Restaurant & Lounge
August 6: Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs
August 7: Austin, TX Parish
August 8: Dallas, TX House of Blues – Cambridge Room
August 10: Albuquerque, NM Launchpad
August 11: Phoenix, AXZ Valley Bar
August 13: Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room Highland Park
With Dale Crover Band and Rob Crow opening set
August 23: San Diego, CA Casbah
August 24: Pioneertown CA Pappy + Harriet’s
August 26: San Francisco, CA The Chapel
August 27: Sacramento, CA Goldfield Trading Post
August 29: Los Angeles, CA Zebulon
August 30: Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room