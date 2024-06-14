Lit’s Glorious Self-Deprecating Ode to Debauchery Turns 25

Picture this: As the morning sunlight stirs you awake, horrifying awareness of the night before starts to seep in. Though you can’t really remember the specifics—or much of anything, for that matter—a few foggy details remain. You’d better start apologizing.

Can we forget about the things I said when I was drunk?

I didn’t mean to call you that

I can’t remember what was said, or what you threw at me

Please tell me

Not only that, your car is in the front yard, you slept with all your clothes on and—oh yeah, it’s starting to come back now—you came in through the window last night. And she’s long gone, gone…

It’s no surprise to you (and likely anyone who knows you), you’re your own worst enemy.

“It’s based on a few true stories, at that stage in our lives,” admits Lit guitarist Jeremy Popoff. Released on June 14, 1999, the band’s No. 1 hit turns 25. “We weren’t much older than that when we wrote the song,” he says, recalling “standing around drinking Natural Lights and smoking cigarettes in our dingy warehouse in Anaheim, California” with his bandmates, including his brother, Lit lead singer Ajay Popoff.

No doubt “My Own Worst Enemy” helped A Place in the Sun, Lit’s second album, achieve certified platinum. “It popped out just like a lot of other songs did, and I will say we were in a pretty awesome creative flow at that time,” Jeremy says.

As the band continues to make new music and tour, “My Own Worst Enemy” remains their most popular song, finding new audiences throughout the decades (Kelly Clarkson recently performed it on her talk show; earlier this month Lit released a cover of her 2004 hit “Breakaway.”)

Jeremy feels there’s an enduring relatability to the song. “It’s very, just, natural conversational,” he says. “I think that’s why so many people relate to it, because there’s parts of that song everybody has experienced.”

Breaking the Rules

I’ve said this before, but it’s crazy how, for as long as that song has been around and as popular as it still is, it really breaks the rules of songwriting. Nothing rhymes and there’s no bridge. There’s no guitar solo.

Back in those days, when we were writing a song, we would put filler words in there just to have something to sing, something to chew on while we were making it. Then when we would get closer, we’d go back to those, and then we’d just go in and fine-tune the words before we would demo them up or record or whatever, but that one just took off from under us. We demoed it up the way it was because people were freaking out…

[If we’d written it now] we would’ve totally gone back and fixed a bunch of those words…and thank God we didn’t.

(Credit: Imani Givertz)

“Unlearning” the Rules

You can’t really, and it sucks. You can’t. It’s just a lot of work. We actually did on our last record, [2022’s] Tastes Like Gold. It was a little easier during COVID because there wasn’t as many distractions, there wasn’t a lot of shows and a lot of stuff going on. I just thought back to my old playlist of the bands and the records I was listening to in the mid-to-late ’90s, I made this 50-song playlist and I just tried to put myself back in that headspace.

Then when we were writing the songs, we were very conscious to not overthink stuff and to just not try to be too smart. That’s the problem with songwriters, I think after years and years of doing it, you get better and better at doing it, but sometimes you can also be a little too smart for your own good and know a little bit too much.

“We Weren’t Trying to Craft a Hit”

This [A Place in the Sun] was actually our second record, and we wrote it in like a year, and we were just really on a roll creatively and really excited because we felt like we were finally fitting the pieces of the puzzle in the right places. It felt really good, even though every label was passing on us and every major label and every A&R guy on the planet—they all know who they are—but they all said “no” to “My Own Worst Enemy.” They all [did], by the way, including RCA Records, who ended up signing us and putting it out, but they all said “no.”

We felt really good about what we were doing and the shows were selling out. We were getting bigger and bigger on a local level, but cracking through, having the gatekeepers let you in, that wasn’t happening. It was a little bit of a…say, mind fuck…but it was a mind fuck because you were like, “Well, I really like what we’re doing here, but why?”

People were into it. The crowds were getting bigger. There was an excitement, and then it would just get watered down a little bit by the powers that be. Thank God, someone opened the door. Maybe we snuck in the back door, I don’t know, but they let us in and we did it.

If you look at the songs that were on the charts around that time, we weren’t copying anybody. There was nothing like that at the time.

The bands that were really crushing it on alternative radio was like, Creed and Korn and stuff like that. Limp Bizkit, and that was all cool, but that wasn’t what we were doing at all. “Scar Tissue” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers was the song that ended up knocking “My Own Worst Enemy” out of the number one spot, and they couldn’t have been further from each other in terms of style.

We weren’t trying to craft a hit because if we were, it wouldn’t have been “My Own Worst Enemy.” It didn’t fit any hit molds or any rule books or playbooks.

(Credit: Jeff Mozey)

The Universal Power of Fun

Today “My Own Worst Enemy” gets played more than it did in ’99, because it’s on multiple formats and it still gets used in tons of movies and TV shows and all these different things.

Now it’s been unofficially adopted by the NHL, so it’s being played in hockey arenas all over the country. They’re using it as the crowd sing-along part, and… I think it just keeps catching these waves, and then it rides that wave a little, and then it catches a different wave, and it rides that for a while, and it just keeps going and going. We have to laugh about it, and we’re very grateful and blessed. What a cool thing to be a part of? What a cool era to have been a part of?

We actually got to experience what it was like to be on TRL [MTV’s Total Request Live] and to play these massive radio festivals and be on late-night TV and just to do stuff that just a year before we were actually fans watching TV and listening on the radio. We got to join the club.

We got to sell millions of records when people actually had to get in their car or on their bicycle and go to Tower Records or Virgin Megastore or whatever and pull out their cash and actually walk out with a physical thing. We got to be part of that. I think that there’s a certain degree of why the song still is as big as it is. It reminds people of that time. It was the end of an era, sort of.

MTV Spring Break

It was so crazy to be asked, because, again, we were fans, and we were MTV kids. To be there, and be part of that was just unbelievable. I remember hanging out in the hotel and having drinks the night before standing in the hotel lobby, and it was like we’re hanging out with Eminem, and many more, and Paris Hilton and Carson Daly and Carmen Electra, and we’re all hanging around. We’re all peers and we’re all staying there courtesy of MTV. Me and my guys were just looking at each other like, “Can you believe this?” I wish we could have stayed and hung out with everybody for a couple of days, but we literally had to wake up at the crack of dawn, go film it, and then get on a private plane and get to Pittsburgh to play a radio festival the same day.

That was the story of our life back then. It looked like we were hanging out in the Bahamas, hanging out in Cancún. We were, but it was only for six hours.

Video Stars

I wrote the treatment for that video. We were paying homage to a lot of things in that. A lot of the extras in the video were our friends. It was fun. When we were filming that, “My Own Worst Enemy” hadn’t been played on the radio yet at all. There was a lot of excitement brewing, but no one really had any idea what was going to happen in a few weeks.

There was just this like it was a party. What you see on the video was real life with ad-libbing all the little things we did when we were bowling. Ajay doing the kick worm. All those little funny things we were doing, we were really doing that and they got it on film and back in the crazy days of spending more on a video than your first house.

Car Still Parked in the Front Yard

Ironically, now I live out in the country in Tennessee, we just park our cars in the front yard.