Lana Del Rey gave a vision of her live-performance future Thursday night, the eve of her birthday, and it was evanescently exquisite. Her voice sounds confident and rich, her song selection is impeccable, and her guest list inspired. Quavo joined her to debut, for the first time anywhere, what sounds like the song of many summers.

It was only a glimpse, though, because of circumstances beyond her control. Temperatures in the ‘90s gave way to sheets of rain as Boston’s Fenway Park ordered attendees to shelter inside because of wind and lightning. Devoted fans in mostly white summer dresses and mostly red cowboy boots, some with flowers braided in their hair, leaned against the walls of America’s oldest active ballpark, waiting. It was like something in a Lana Del Rey song — darkly comic, a little chaotic, something for which we’ll be instantly nostalgic. A show that was supposed to start a little after 8 instead kicked off at 10:30, and was over 70 minutes later, a casualty of Boston’s noise laws. But while it happened it was just so lovely.

When Del Rey announced that a single night at Fenway Park would be her lone American solo show so far this year, it all made sense, the way so many of her songs do, the very first time you hear them. Perhaps no other venue clicks so elegantly into her oeuvre: She remixes and romanticizes Americana and America itself, taking elements of our shared history that linger so pleasantly we don’t always even clock them as part of our culture: Harleys, Mustangs, boots. She loves Waffle House and beaches and motel pools, some of which she’s mentioned in her songs and some of which she doesn’t need to mention, you just know. She’s like the purveyor of some national antique store, with light-up signs for A&W and Pepsi Cola — knickknacks you didn’t even know you loved until you see how she puts them on display.

Fenway conjures up all kinds of Lana Del Reyisms: red bricks, blue skies, a green monster. She’s associated mostly with New York and California, from her harlot-starlet-Queen of Coney Island phase, from her first album, Born to Die’s “Off to the Races,” to her turn as “your little Venice bitch” on 2019’s Norman F***** Rockwell!, to her deep dive into SoCal secret knowledge with the title track of her latest, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Avenue.

But Massachusetts felt like it could be a perfect match: there must be something she could mine in its Cape Cod breezes and dark taverns and Catholic guilt and Puritan repression. Massachusetts is where America began, and America has been her fascination from the jump.

Lana Del Rey performs at Fenway Park (Credit: Grace Beal/Boston Red Sox)

Of course Boston, famously, comedically hostile to outsiders, had to haze her relentlessly, with the heat and downpour, just as misguided pop critics did when she debuted a dozen years ago with Born to Die, a title that evoked the debut of the Notorious B.I.G., Ready to Die, from nearly 20 years before. She explained herself as a gangster Nancy Sinatra — a pretty great description — and adopted a legal-age Lolita persona, often taking on, in her songs, the role of troubled young women wrapped up with bad older men. We knew she was, of course, a singer, performing songs, and the expertise with which she crafted these songs signaled she was very much calling her own shots, giving a bemused, ironic distance to her material that served it well, and made it all the more bouncy and fun, like a fast-moving film noir.

But with her Boston show, minutes before turning 39, she projected something more powerful: total sincerity. Her voice sounded as good as it ever has, especially in inspired runs through “Ride,” “Born to Die,” and “Chemtrails Over the Country Club.” She kept her patter short and sweet, promising she might soon explain how she ended up at Fenway, though she never did. It’s OK. We get it.

The costumes were simple — “I’ve got my red dress on tonight,” she sang in “Summertime Sadness,” and she really did — along with glittering silver boots. Her dozen backup dancers wore another red. Water features adorned the stage, including a fountain in which the dancers moved cathartically after the heat and storm for the opening, “Without You,” from Born to Die. They performed “Pretty When You Cry” lying down, with a camera floating overhead, a wave effect added hypnotically to the big screens. And there were gentle magic concert moments you couldn’t plan: a soft melancholic rain during “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Avenue.”

She used her words to the crowd charmingly, efficiently: During the utterly gorgeous “Ride,” as she sang the line, “That’s the way my father made his life an art,” she gestured to the side of the stage toward her father, Rob Grant. His career as an advertising executive was one of the reasons some viewed her skeptically when she debuted — was she just a marketing ploy? All these years later, she’s proved she was much more, but even once she was, what’s more American than that?

Like the Beatles, or Prince, or Bruce Springsteen (who has called her, correctly, “one of the best songwriters in the country”) Del Rey has leveraged early pop success to become more experimental, interesting, and strange. But even filling stadiums, she manages to exude an unfailing normalcy. When she ended up donning a Waffle House uniform in Alabama last summer, it was weird, sure, but weirdly not that weird.

Like a real American, she embraces the wild mix of American experiences as no big deal, which shone through in her choice of guests: feather-haired country singer Mason Ramsey, who she first heard singing at a Walmart (they sang his song “Blue Over You”); courtly singer-guitarist Stephen Sanchez (they sang his “Until I Found You”) and, finally, Quavo.

Lana Del Rey and Quavo perform “Tough” at Boston’s Fenway Park (Credit: Tim Molloy)

Del Rey has always been hip-hop influenced, with all that sampling and reimagining of the past, and collaborators have included A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti, but the Quavo song, “Tough” was special. They gave it a full rollout to Boston fans on Thursday after sharing a clip the night before, and it had that very special LDR (and Migos) quality of feeling completely familiar and fresh at the same time. They looked good and sounded good together through lines you felt like they really felt: “Tough like the scarf on a pair of old leather boots/ Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude/ Like a .38 made out of brass/ Tough like the stuff in my grandpa’s glass/ Life’s gonna do what it does/ Sure as the good lord’s up above/ Cut like a diamond shining in the rough, tough.” And she looked him in the eyes for a line you knew he felt: “And it’s hard if you ever lose someone that you love.”

She wrapped up the show with “Video Games,” though she wasn’t sure if the local laws would let her — “I’m just gonna do it,” she said — and ended the show by walking into the crowd, smiling for pictures with fans, promising she would be back sometime soon for a full two-hour show. If you have a chance to see it, go.

One last thing: I came to a realization before even walking into the ballpark, as I noted the tidal-wave ratio of teenage and 20-something women to middle-aged dudes like me: I am shockingly outside the typical demographic of LDR fans. So I think you should here from them, or at least some things I heard them say:

“That is a really good song.” (At the end of “Tough.”)

“She looks so damn good.”

“I didn’t know we were getting multiple guests. I’m dead.”

Lana Del Rey performs at Fenway Park (Credit: Grace Beal/Boston Red Sox)

One of the best things about Lana Del Rey is all that cinematic revisiting, and sussing out both overt and hidden references to Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood and John Denver and Harry Nilsson (she’s namechecked the latter two in songs Thursday.) Many of the artists she loves are old even to me, and I’m getting old. They were contemporaries of the grandparents of her flower-haired biggest fans, and I wonder if they know or care who they are.

But with her craft, and sense of history, and air of normality, and maybe, sure, even some canny marketing, Lana Del Rey might be the perfect person to carry the torch and propel the past into tomorrow. As American as ballparks, and waiting out rain delays, and Migos floor-rattlers.

She may be the best hope to introduce the next Americans to their country — its songs, its Waffle Houses, its Walmarts.

