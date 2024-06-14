Kneecap’s Debut Album Reflects Back Modern Society’s Normalized Insanity

What’s more worthy of outrage: a suicide epidemic or a mural of a burning police car?

For any decent person, the answer might seem obvious. But Irish rap trio Kneecap are quick to highlight the ugly reality that politicians and media would rather pull their hair out over artistic license than focus on interrogating long term, deep-rooted issues. On the surface, under the monikers Mo Chara, Moglaí Bap, and DJ Provaí, Kneecap might seem absurd themselves—rocking track suits or a balaclava, rapping in their native Irish about Class A drugs and telling the British government to fuck off. But their punk, DIY, anti-establishment attitudes follow a long lineage of music that reflects back modern society’s normalized insanity.

“Where we come from in the North of Ireland, we have this weird, dysfunctional, symbiotic relationship with politicians,” Bap says over Zoom. “They love to be outraged constantly because it gives them a bit of limelight, gives them a bit of time in the papers. We wanted to highlight how outrageous this is because the politicians would rather be outraged about something and be reactionary about art than be disgusted by poverty, or by the state of mental health in the North,” he continues. Provaí adds, popping into view from Bap’s left side, “They’re looking for sound bites. … They’re not being proactive at all with other solutions.”

Enraged detractors love fear-mongering that Kneecap’s art might cause violence or hatred in the future rather than focusing on problems happening in real time.

On the first half of their debut album, Fine Art— named after and inspired by the media tantrum surrounding their 2022 mural in Belfast depicting a cartoonish PSNI Land Rover on fire—Kneecap subverted those soundbites into a world-building interlude or a deliriously rapturous bass drop. These clips act as a concise introduction for those new to Kneecap’s chaotic world, which began around the end of 2017, and also a dig at the backlash. “It’s a problem we have in the North of Ireland. A lot of the media, for example—Stephen Nolan, who’s sampled in ‘Fine Art,’ he makes a profit off of people’s trauma. And he talks about traumatizing subjects constantly,” Bap continues.

“He feeds into people’s fears constantly, like Piers Morgan, all these fear-based journalists and tabloid journalists. We never have to actually target or call out anyone, personally, because they come for themselves. Art is there to start that dialogue. And also, we’re here to make music; trying to get politicians to talk isn’t our main objective. We come from a place with a lot of hypocrisy, so we like to highlight it—”

“Hip-hopcrisy,” Provaí interjects, grinning.

DJ Provai of Kneecap performs at The 3Olympia Theatre Dublin on December 12, 2023 in Dublin. (Credit: Kieran Frost/Redferns)

This is one of the many playful moments the three have during our chat. Kneecap have been up since 5:30 this morning to perform two live sessions but are still able to cushion every response with their stealth wit. They’re huddled around Moglaí Bap’s phone, which occasionally gets knocked over from whatever force is holding it upright, while snacking on a jar of peanuts and drinking beer—which at one point Mo Chara announces tastes like dust. It’s reassuring that our conversation is not far from the twisted, euphoric clusterfuck of their art.

Even if you’re not able to understand the majority of what Kneecap are saying, or are not up to date on the current state of mental health in Ireland, or you need a complete history refresher on the brutal British colonization of Ireland, their war for independence, and the resulting Troubles in Northern Ireland that lasted for nearly 30 years and have had devastating generational repercussions, Fine Art is grounded in the warmth of a local pub. It’s somewhat a concept album, taking place in a fictitious West Belfast bar called The Rutz, where they shoot the shit over multiple pints and fall down (multiple) drug rabbit (or K) holes. Bap and Chara toggle between Irish and English, maximizing their rhymes and tactile rhythms. Interludes piece the album together, with relatable scuffles about who’s buying the next round or getting called out by a friend for lying about doing coke in the bathroom.

Even though Kneecap initially anchor the album in the sticky warmth of friendly, routine debauchery amidst the comforting smell of stale beer, Fine Art is packed with unhinged left turns. At one point, they’re nagged by an obnoxious British record exec ready to exploit them for the U.K. market. Somehow they end up in London, separated and lost, with their phones dead. On “Rhino Ket,” they break into a veterinarian office to steal next-level Ketamine, encountering momentary blindness and therianthropy. And then, they’re back to The Rutz for last call. As Chara explains, the album was pieced together alongside producer Toddla T “like a big fucked up, weird jigsaw.”

Kneecap transition with that same seamless ambition across the album’s soundscapes—a diverse terrain of U.K. garage, big beat, drum and bass, acid house, techno, and old school hip-hop, to name a few. And still, the group takes into account traditional and modern Irish music. Opener “3CAG” combines soaring, metallic vocals of Radie Peat from Irish Folk group Lankum with a woozy drill beat and fiddle flurries. Interlude “Amhrán Na Scadán” has them singing an old folk song from Tory Island, the most remote inhabited island off the coast of Ireland, which Bap describes as “really old school, proper pagan kind of vibes.”

The interpolation of an attempted (they’re told to shut the fuck up during the interlude) a capella trad tune within a hip-hop, rave-infused punk album represents the experimental territory Kneecap wish to further explore. “Obviously we do hip-hop and it’s an American style of music, but we like to infuse that with our own Irish music,” he says. “It’s something that we want to dive into deeper later on and try to fuse the two worlds together.”

If it wasn’t evident enough in their music, it’s clear from our chat that Kneecap are experts at making light of the taboo. Within 30 minutes, we’ve touched on the morality code instilled by the Catholic Church, the liberating feeling of letting your phone die on a two-day drinking binge, and the classism surrounding immediate access to healthcare, all while making jokes about getting into heroin after they make three albums or become a millionaire, the 27 club, and starting an OnlyFans.

“Humor has always been a coping mechanism, especially in Ireland anyway,” Bap explains. “I think that’s why we represent young people today and in the North what direction they want to go, and they want to go forward.” Chara adds: “Our community and our history is always deeply rooted in being victims of colonialism and victims of oppression. Us making fun of that oppression and that situation gives us the power back that we’re not the victims that we once were.”

Indulging in the dark comedy of their personas within their music isn’t the only way Kneecap use art to explore and exaggerate themselves. Later this year, they’ll release a biopic in which they play themselves, directed by Rich Peppiatt and featuring Michael Fassbender. I question them if there’s a difficulty in balancing the personal and political. At this point the phone falls backwards, and, after propping it back into position, Chara raises his hand and jokes, “ask another question like that again.”

He sneakily smiles, adjusting the phone before continuing. “If it had been maybe 15 or 20 years ago, maybe there would have been that pressure,” he says. “Not taking ourselves too seriously, playing up these characters gives us this creative license to go and talk about these things that, if we were playing ourselves, we maybe wouldn’t have. Having these characters gives us that freedom.”

Bap chimes in, “It’s actually the opposite—we’re letting out pressure. There was a lot of pressure on our parents’ generation. What we do, and a lot of other young people do, is let some pressure out and relax.” In the past, a disagreement in politics or religion might have been fatal.

“We all watch the same TV, eat the same food, and drink the same tea,” Bap says. “It’s just a way for us to cope. It’s really hard to explain because it’s just the way we live our life.”