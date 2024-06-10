King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard Set 2025 Euro Residency Tour

Group will play three shows in each in Portugal, Spain, Lithuania, Greece and Bulgaria

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will set up shop in five different European cities next summer for three-show residencies in each, beginning May 18 in Lisbon. The Australian group will then proceed to Barcelona, Vilnius, Lithuania, Athens and Plovdiv, Bulgaria for additional performances, tickets for which will be available for pre-sale tomorrow (June 11) and to the general public on Thursday. A limited number of bundles for all three shows per city will be sold at a 10% discount.

The residency concept mirrors how King Gizzard toured North America in 2023, including multiple shows at the Caverns in rural Tennessee, the Salt Shed in Chicago and Red Rocks outside Denver. The group traditionally does not repeat any songs throughout each of the three gigs in a specific locale.

King Gizzard is expected to release its 26th studio album at some point in the near future and debuted a number of blues/rock and country-flecked new songs live during a recent European tour, including “Sad Pilot,” “Daily Blues,” the strutting “Le Risque,” “Mirage City” and “Raw Feel.” Group member Ambrose Kenny-Smith previously told SPIN that the as-yet-untitled upcoming project was “pretty rock / blues-rock — sort of like a classic ‘70s-sounding album. Lots of energy. Lots of big vibes going on.”

The group will return to North America on Aug. 15 in Washington, D.C., for visits to the largest venues they’ve played in the country to date, including Los Angeles’ 18,000-capacity Kia Forum and the 21,600-capacity Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state.

Beforehand, Kenny-Smith and Tame Impala/Pond principal Jay Watson will release their first collaboration, Ill Times, on July 19 through Gizzard’s new label, (p)doom records. A new video for the song “Dud” will be released June 12.

In related news, Gizzard raised more than $10,000 for Transgender Law and another $17,000 for ACLU Tennessee from new “trans gator” t-shirts and pins sold on their recent European tour, which included a June 3 show in Lyon, France, with the band members performing in drag. It was a reprise of a similarly attired performance last June at the Caverns to honor Pride Night.

Here are King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s 2025 European tour dates:

May 18, 19, 20: Lisbon (Coliseu do Recreios)

May 23, 24, 25: Barcelona (Poble Espanyol)

May 29, 30, 31: Vilnius, Lithuania (Lukiškės Prison 2.0)

June 4, 5, 6: Athens (Lycabettus Theatre City of Athens)

June 8, 9, 10: Plovdiv, Bulgaria (Ancient Theatre)