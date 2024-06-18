Julien Baker Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates

It is the Boygenius members' first solo run since 2022

Julien Baker announced her first set of solo tour dates in over two years. The Boygenius member’s North American tour dates kick off on Sept. 23 with a three-night stand at Chicago’s Thalia Hall. Other stops include appearances at the All Things Go Music Festival in Maryland and New York City and multi-night shows in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Baker will head to London in November for three shows.

Tickets for the headline dates go on sale this Friday, June 21st at 10 a.m. local time at her website.

For most of 2023, Baker was touring with Boygenius, the supergroup comprised of Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus. The group released their debut album, The Record, last March. This year, the trio won three Grammys in the Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song and Best Alternative Music Album categories.

Baker’s last solo album was 2021’s Little Oblivions.

9/23 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

9/24 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

9/25 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

9/27 – The Atlantis – Washington, D.C.

9/28 – All Things Go Music Festival – Columbia, MD

9/29 – All Things Go Music Festival – Forest Hills, NY

10/1 – The Concert Hall – Toronto, ON

10/2 – The Concert Hall – Toronto, ON

10/21 – Bimbo’s 365 Club – San Francisco, CA

10/22 – Bimbo’s 365 Club – San Francisco, CA

10/23 – Bimbo’s 365 Club – San Francisco, CA

10/25 – The Bellwether – Los Angeles, CA

10/26 – The Bellwether – Los Angeles, CA

11/19 – EartH – London, UK

11/20 – EartH – London, UK

11/21 – EartH – London, UK