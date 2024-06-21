Foo Fighters Welcome Taylor Hawkins’ Son Shane Onstage In London

Foo Fighters welcomed late drummer Taylor Hawkins‘ 17-year-old son Shane onstage at London Stadium last night (June 20) for a rare performance of “I’ll Stick Around” from the band’s beloved 1995 self-titled debut album.

“Thank you for waiting three hours to come play drums with us,” frontman Dave Grohl said in addressing the younger Hawkins before the performance, which was the penultimate number in the 27-song set. Shane previously performed with the Foos at September 2022 tribute concerts for his father, who died suddenly in Colombia earlier that year. His spot in the band was filled last year by Josh Freese.

Foo Fighters are in the midst of a European that runs through a July 7 appearance at Belgium’s Rock Werchter festival, and will play London Stadium again tomorrow night. The North American leg of the itinerary begins July 17 at New York’s Citi Field.

The group has added an as-yet-unreleased song to its concert repertoire of late in the form of “Unconditional,” which has reportedly been around in some form for many years. It is unknown if a proper studio version will be made available in the future.