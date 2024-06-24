Final SOPHIE Album To Be Released In September

Transgressive and Future Classic will release a final, self-titled album from late Scottish producer/artist SOPHIE on Sept. 27, with first single “Reason Why” featuring BC Kingdom and Kim Petras out now. SOPHIE died in January 2021 at the age of 34 after an accidental fall in Athens, and the Benny Long-produced album was “close to completion” before her passing, according to a statement.

“SOPHIE didn’t often speak publicly of her private life, preferring to put everything she wanted to articulate in her music,” it reads. “It feels only right to share with the world the music she hoped to release, in the belief that we can all connect with her in this, the form she loved most.

“This album has always told the story of Sophie’s musical journey, a cacophony of skill and creative vision, eclipsing time and genre,” it continues. Her unique sound world moves at an emotional level, encouraging the listener to intuitively embrace the ever-evolving landscape of light and dark, soft and hard, to the end of self-love and joyful self-acceptance. Emphasizing contradictions of sound and material, Sophie’s work supersedes the pure aural to create the dimension she dreamed of. Now, it holds another poignant meaning, it tells a life story, from mysterious unknown, through wild clublands, to euphoric immateriality. Sophie gave all of herself to her music. It’s here that she can always be found.”

Before working with the likes of Madonna and Charli XCX, the Glasgow-born SOPHIE emerged on the European club scene in the early 2010s, with her debut single, “Nothing More To Say”/“Bipp” coming in 2013. Her breakthrough came the following year with the release of singles “Lemonade”/“Hard” and “Hey QT,” on which she joined forces with producer A.G. Cook and singer Hayden Dunham.

Even with her success, SOPHIE preferred to remain anonymous. After years of not showing her face, she finally did so for the first time in 2017’s “It’s Okay To Cry” video. The song was included on SOPHIE’s Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides album, which was also nominated for the Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy in 2018.