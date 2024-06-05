Denzel Curry Enlists A$AP Ferg, Juicy J For ‘King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2’

Rapper Denzel Curry is getting conceptual with King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2, the sequel to a rare 2012 mixtape on which he performed as the character Raven Miyagi. This time around, Curry has adopted the braggadocious persona of Big Ultra for an “homage to the great musical heritages of the South — from Memphis to Houston and Curry’s own South Florida.”

Vol. 2 will be released July 19 through Loma Vista Recordings. The lead track from it is “Hot One” featuring TiaCorine and A$AP Ferg and production from FNZ and SkipOnDaBeat. Other guests include Key Nyata, Juicy J, Project Pat, Maxo Kream, That Mexican OT, Mike Dimes, 2 Chainz, Kenny Mason, Ski Mask The Slump God, PlayThatBoiZay and A$AP Rocky.

Curry will support Vol. 2 on tour this year, with headlining dates beginning Aug. 7 in Nashville and running through Oct. 11 in Lincoln, Ne. The artist will also perform at Summer Smash in Chicago on June 16 and at Montreal’s Osheaga Festival on Aug. 3.

Here is the track list for King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2:

KOTMS II Intro ft. Kingpin Skinny Pimp

Ultra Shxt ft. Key Nyata

Set It ft. Maxo Kream

Hot One ft. TiaCorine & A$AP Ferg

Black Flag Freestyle ft. That Mexican OT

Headcrack Interlude ft. Kingpin Skinny Pimp

G’Z Up ft. 2 Chains & Mike Dimes

Lunatic Interlude

Sked ft. Kenny Mason & Project Pat

Choose Wisely Interlude ft. Kingpin Skinny Pimp

Cole Pimp ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Juicy J

Wishlist ft. Armani White

Hit the Floor ft. Ski Mask the Slump God

Hoodlumz ft. A$AP Rocky & PlayThatBoiZay

KOTMS II Outro ft. Kingpin Skinny Pimp