David Lynch, Chrystabell Conjure ‘Cellophane Memories’

It's not a 'Twin Peaks' or 'Mulholland Drive' sequel, but hey, we'll take it!

David Lynch devotees breathlessly awaiting his next film or TV project will instead have to make do with Cellophane Memories, a new album of music created with longtime collaborator Chrystabell. The 10-song LP will be released Aug. 2 by Sacred Bones Records and is led by the single “Sublime Eternal Love,” a Lynch-directed video for which is out now.

This is the third album by Lynch and Chrystabell, the latter a musician and actress who played Agent Tammy Preston in 2017’s Twin Peaks: The Return. Chrystabell describes Cellophane Memories as possessing “many doors that are left open to wonder, wander and get turned around in. It’s like mood music — not that it creates mood, but more that it reflects your own.”

The project was inspired by a “vision” Lynch experienced “during a nighttime walk through a forest of tall trees, over the tops of which he saw a bright light.” The light then became Chrystabell’s voice, and in signature Lynch fashion, “revealed a secret to him.”

Cellophane Memories also features contributions from Lynch’s late longtime musical collaborator Angelo Badalamenti. Sonically, expect “the sorts of sublime landscapes where people often travel alone in search of a wayward lover.” and “shapeless atmospheres — of color, weather and breath: blue and white skies, red roses, darkening thunderheads, swirling winds and summer perfumes.”

Lynch has not released new work in the film or TV medium since Twin Peaks: The Return, and has made few public appearances since his 2018 David Lynch Foundation-produced Festival of Disruption at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. The director, 78, returned to acting to portray legendary director John Ford in Steven Spielberg’s 2022 film The Fabelmans.

Here is the track list for Cellophane Memories:

1. She Knew

2. The Sky Falls

3. You Know The Rest

4. So Much Love

5. Two Lovers Kiss

6. The Answers to the Questions

7. With Small Animals

8. Reflections in a Blade

9. Dance of Light

10. Sublime Eternal Love