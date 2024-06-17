Coldplay Rise Again With New Album, ‘Moon Music’

Coldplay have revealed the first details of their 10th studio album, the Max Martin-produced Moon Music, which will be released Oct. 4 by Parlophone/Atlantic. The first single, “feelslikeimfallinginlove,” will be released Friday (June 21), although it was debuted live during the Chris Martin-led band’s concert in Budapest last night.

The song’s accompanying music video, also due on Friday, was recently filmed at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens. Moon Music is the follow-up to 2021’s Music of the Spheres, which has been supported by a box office record-breaking world tour.

Coldplay has made sustainability a top priority for the album’s packaging, as Moon Music will be the first ever released as a 140 gram “EcoRecord,” with each copy made from nine recycled PET-plastic bottles recovered from post-consumer waste. The band says this will prevent the manufacture of more than 25 metric tons of virgin plastic and reduce manufacturing process CO2 emission by 85%.

In addition, the Notebook Edition EcoRecord LP format will be made of 70% river plastic recovered from Rio Las Vacas, Guatemala by the Ocean Cleanup organization. The CD versions of Moon Music will also be the first made of 90% recycled polycarbonate sourced from post-consumer waste streams, which will produce 78% less CO2 emissions than conventional CDs.