Black Veil Brides’ Andy Biersack Visits ‘Lipps Service’

Group will release a new EP later this month and hit the road beginning Aug. 18 in Nampa, Id.

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack is the latest guest on the SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast, during which he discusses his early days as a musician in Ohio, how his Midwest upbringing shaped his musical journey and his formative experiences pursuing a career in Los Angeles.

Biersack and host Scott Lipps also talk about how becoming sober has influenced his music and personal life, what’s on the horizon for Black Veil Brides and the enduring influence of Kiss. The chat concludes with Biersack rattling of his top five favorite hair metal bands and lead singers.

On the previous episode of Lipps Service, Lipps sat down with musician and fashion designer Jesse Jo Sark to discuss her childhood in the Chrome Hearts fashion family and what it was like growing up around musicians such as Cher and the Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Hozier, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, the Kills and many more. Every few weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

Stay tuned into all things Lipps Service by following the podcast on Instagram (@lippsservicepod), TikTok (@lippsservice) and YouTube (@LippsService).