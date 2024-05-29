St. Vincent, Faye Webster Anchor Hopscotch Festival Lineup

St. Vincent, Faye Webster, Waxahatchee, JPEGMAFIA, BADBADNOTGOOD, the Jesus Lizard, Snail Mail, WITCH, Guided by Voices, Chicano Batman, the dB’s, MJ Lenderman and the Wind, Indigo De Souza, Wednesday, Amen Dunes and a Ty Segall solo acoustic set will anchor the lineup for the 2024 edition of the Hopscotch Music Festival, which will be held Sept. 5-7 in Raleigh, N.C.

The bill will be rounded out by comedian/musician Tim Heidecker, Feeble Little Horse, Durand Jones, Hovvdy and Pylon Reenactment Society. Joe Pera will lead the festival’s comedy stage, which debuted last year.

“We are incredibly excited about the diversity and talent in this year’s lineup,” Hopscotch Music Festival director Nathan Price says. “Hopscotch has always been about discovery and community, and we believe 2024 will be our best year yet with such a fantastic mix of artists.”

Tickets for the event are on sale now through Hopscotch’s official website.