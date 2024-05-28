An alternate version of 'Every Time the Sun Comes Up' is out now

Sharon Van Etten is reissuing her fourth album, Are We There, digitally on Friday (May 31) in honor of its 10th anniversary. An alternate version of “Every Time the Sun Comes Up” is out digitally now and will be released Aug. 23 by Jagjaguwar on a special seven-inch single.

“This version of ‘Every Time the Sun Comes Up’ developed as the band and I were really honing our sound,” Van Etten said in a statement. “We were rehearsing for the We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong Tour, leaning into some of our influences to give the song a more current feel to where we were all creatively at the time. We performed it live and the audience really responded to our new Joy Division-like spin on it. We had the idea to release it to celebrate the Are We There 10-year anniversary and breathe new life into it, which feels like the perfect time.”

The new take on the song features Van Etten (vocals, guitar, foot tapping), Balbi (drums, percussion), Charley Damski on guitar, Devin Hoff on bass and Teeny Liebrson on keys and vocals.

In 2021, to honor the 10th anniversary of her second album, Epic, Van Etten enlisted artists such Lucinda Williams and Fiona Apple to perform new versions of those songs. The following year, Van Etten released a new version of Tramp to honor that album’s anniversary.

Van Etten’s most recent offering of new material was 2022’s We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong.